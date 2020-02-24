5 Quarterbacks and Wideouts For Lions to Watch During NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions will be getting set to tackle the NFL Combine in the coming days, and a big focus of the team is to continue to add skill position players on offense.

Even though the team needs defense most of all to help turn things around, there is no doubting that they will be keenly watching a few of the skill positions closely. Obviously, the Lions need help at quarterback and could also use another body at running back. The good news is there are plenty of options for the team to be considering this April.

Which prospects should the Lions be thinking about looking at the hardest from these spots? Here’s a look at some of the names the team needs to keep the closest eye on when the events begin this week.

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Most folks have felt the Lions should look at a quarterback, but instead of looking at one early on, the team should strike in the middle rounds and that’s where a guy like Fromm could land after a productive career at Georgia. Fromm isn’t going to wow folks with a lot of what he can do athletically, but a team could pick him and develop a capable backup and a guy who could start in the league and deliver wins when needed. For this reason, Fromm isn’t a bad guy for the Lions to remember this April, and the path to that will start this week.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

The Lions were already instructed to look at Gordon during the Senior Bowl, and another good look will be had during the NFL Combine. Super productive in a pass heavy system at Washington State, Gordon also had a decent day during the Senior Bowl and if he can prove he has the arm strength as well as the ability to run a pro style offense, he could be a fast riser. Like Fromm, he’s not going to go high in the draft, but could be a solid middle round option for the Lions as a developmental backup.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Benjamin might not be plenty of folks’ first thought at running back, but he’s a solid guy who has potential to be a great piece in the league given his pedigree and style. At Arizona State, Benjamin was coached by Herm Edwards, who knows a few things about solid running backs in the league. A solid player in between the tackles, Benjamin can also catch the ball a bit in the passing game, which makes him valuable to a team like Detroit. Watch and see if his hands are an asset during the on field work. He could be a nice fit for the Lions in their combo backfield with Kerryon Johnson if he shows well.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Lions might not need to draft a running back extremely high, but if Dobbins was there near the top of the third round, they would have to consider it strongly. A dynamo who can pack a punch and deliver big plays, it would be downright fun to watch Dobbins within Detroit’s offense, adding to the weaponry for Darrell Bevell. The Lions like backs who can do what Dobbins does, and the only question that remains is how high could he go? If the Lions trade back and pick up extra selections, Dobbins would be a sneaky great addition for the team to give them more home run opportunities and touchdown chances.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

One of the more intriguing players in the draft, Love is a guy who could be an early second round selection at quarterback. The former Utah State player can do plenty of things with his arms and legs, and the Lions got a close up look at what Love brings to the table at the Senior Bowl. If the Lions don’t take a quarterback high in the draft, they might still elect to fill the need earlier and to that end, Love is a player to remember. If he has a good week and can show some improved mechanics and arm work, that would go a long way toward improving his status. Detroit might only be more interested in Love given Bevell once worked with Russell Wilson, and the quarterbacks are very similar in plenty of ways.

