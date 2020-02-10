Lions Offensive Lineman Shares Special Offseason Trip Overseas

The Detroit Lions haven’t been at the offseason for long, but it’s prime time for players to start taking trips and making the most of their time away from the game.

Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby recently took a trip overseas and had a special visit planned while in Germany. He visited a FC Bayern Munich game and had a front row seat to the action. Additionally, Crosby was also hooked up with a jersey kit and got to enjoy it on the field.

Can’t even put into words how excited I am pic.twitter.com/WiPM4SAKZ6 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) February 5, 2020

From there, Crosby moved on and enjoyed some other scenes in Zurich, and even managed to do some mountain climbing and enjoy some awesome scenes.

All told, it was a pretty amazing vacation for Crosby to take, highlighted by the fact that he was able to have the thrill of a lifetime at a soccer game. Cool to note, indeed.

Tyrell Crosby Biography

Crosby, an offensive tackle, was one of the better value picks of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Lions. He was a second round talent that managed to slip all the way to the fifth round, where Detroit snapped him up. After a solid career with the Oregon Ducks, Crosby has been transitioning to the NFL, and has been doing a nice job to get himself into the mix as the team’s swing tackle.

Though Crosby has only played in 26 NFL games and started 7, he’s still shaping up to have an important role along Detroit’s line in the future. Crosby has been called upon in the event of injury before, and has done a nice job to step up and hold down the fort for the team in the meantime.

Detroit’s Offense Line Changing

When he comes back and gets to work later this offseason, Crosby will have to deal with some differences to his coaching room. The team revealed in a press release that they had promoted Hank Fraley to be their offensive line coach. Joining Fraley as an assistant coach was Billy Yates, a former offensive lineman in the NFL and a coach who had worked with the Lions as an assistant since 2018.

Fraley will be the team’s new offensive line coach, while Yates will slide into Fraley’s old role as the assistant at the position.

The Detroit move to keep continuity on their staff at this spot makes sense. Detroit’s offensive line had not been terrible and Jeff Davidson as well as Fraley had done a decent job with the group.

Fraley joined the Lions when Matt Patricia took over in 2018. He joined the team from UCLA, where he was their offensive line coach. He worked in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant offensive line coach from 2014-16. Prior to his coaching experience, Fraley was a player in the NFL, lasting for 11 seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams.

In order to take his game to the next level, Crosby will be working with Fraley this coming season. First things first, however, and it’s an epic vacation to enjoy.

