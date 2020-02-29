Eagles Linked to ‘Most Valuable Player’ in 2020 NFL Draft

Drafting for need hasn’t been a sound strategy in the NFL. Instead, teams are advised to take the “best available player” on the board.

But one player might throw a huge wrench in that whole philosophy. LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson recently proclaimed himself as the “most valuable player” in the 2020 draft due to his ability to his insane multi-tasking skills.

The 20-year-old was a Swiss Army knife for the Bayou Tigers where he was used in pass coverage, coming off the edge as a pass-rusher and in stuffing the run. One more thing: Chaisson can speak three different languages.

“It’s obvious. I’m going to be honest. I’m actually the most valuable player in this draft … and we all know that,” Chaisson told NFL.com. “When you hire somebody, do you want to hire someone who speaks one language? Or do you want to hire somebody that speaks three languages? I speak three languages.”

CBS Sports has Chaisson landing in the Eagles’ nest at No. 21 in their most recent mock draft. They expect him to play the SAM position. Here is what they wrote:

Philadelphia is not in the business of reaching to fill a need so they let the board fall in place before selecting Chaisson to address the Sam. Chaisson could be a sack producer if a team cuts him loose and allows him to play more freely.

Eagles Need Help at Linebacker Position

The Eagles are in dire need of a linebacker after cutting bait with Nigel Bradham. No one’s debating that move since it saved the team about $4.5 million in cap space. However, Philadelphia will enter the 2020 season with a patchwork linebacking unit featuring Nate Gerry, Duke Riley and T.J. Edwards. Kamu Grugier-Hill is an unrestricted free agent and likely gone.

K’Lavon Chaisson, who doubles as an edge rusher, registered 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in three years at LSU. Some scouts have Chaisson pegged as a defensive end in the NFL. He’s definitely not a traditional linebacker.

“I can pass rush, drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover, and I can play the run,” Chaisson said. “No offensive lineman will ever just move me off the ball and bully me.”

When asked to address the thoughts out there about him simply being a speed guy, #LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson said that “They obviously don’t watch the film. I’ve got speed, power, and finesse. Whatever you want, I’ve got.”pic.twitter.com/rN5bfJkbPA — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 27, 2020

Of course, the Eagles have never valued linebacker as an organization. Nate Gerry was the highest draft pick at the position since Doug Pederson took the reins, in the fifth round. You could argue that the Eagles haven’t really cared about linebacker since Jeremiah Trotter left in 2006. GM Howie Roseman more or less admitted as much in recent comments to the media.

“You have a limited number of resources, whether it’s draft picks and money, we talk about it all the time,” when asked specifically about drafting a linebacker. “You’ve got to figure out, what are your priorities? What are the things you decide you have to have? And then there are things you’d like to have or want to have.”

Chaisson is a special player but the Eagles have too many other needs to fill. That, and judging from Roseman’s words, linebacker is clearly not a priority.

K'Lavon Chaisson's pass-rush production was inconsistent this season, but his size/speed/athleticism combination is rare. And he doesn't even turn 21 until July. Chaisson's best tape is ahead of him; he's a top-50 player in this class.pic.twitter.com/Pi19DmNonc — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 23, 2020

