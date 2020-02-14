NFL Teams Have Major Concern of Patriots’ Tom Brady: Report

Tom Brady may be a hot commodity entering free agency, but that doesn’t mean NFL teams don’t have concerns about the veteran quarterback.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, while front office people around the NFL see no decline in Brady’s play, they are concerned about his mounting injuries over recent years. Considering Brady will be 43 years old this season, NFL teams are concerned about “sustainability” when it comes to the veteran quarterback.

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of different people from around the league and front offices,” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi said Thursday, ” … And they’ve said, ‘Look, he’s still a good quarterback, capable of great moments.’ But the one thing that they all said to me, and I think this kind of sticks out — and maybe how they feel here in Foxboro — was ‘sustainability.’ “Because he’s had a lot of issues over the last two years, physically. And no, he doesn’t miss games, but it’s impacted his performance. … Usually, when you turn 43, those things don’t get easier — they get harder to deal with.”

Brady Struggled With Numerous Injuries in 2019

While Brady hasn’t missed a game in recent years — he hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season — he nearly did miss a game on several occasions last season due to injuries. In fact, he was listed as questionable leading into a Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a right elbow injury.

It was also reported at the conclusion of the 2019 season that Brady played through a foot injury during the month of December.

In fact, Brady’s injuries were acknowledged by head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick stated that backup rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham saw increased reps in practice due to Brady’s mounting injuries throughout the season.

“It’s hard to practice three quarterbacks,” Belichick said, “but there’ve been a couple examples when Tom hasn’t been able to do a lot this year so that’s given Stid an opportunity to go with the first group and run our plays, run our offense. That’s been good for him.”

While it clearly isn’t affecting Brady’s market value or interest from other NFL clubs, it appears to be a significant concern for potential suitors heading into free agency.

Keyshawn Johnson Says Brady Signing With Cowboys Is ‘No Match’

If you’re a Cowboys fan, you’re not going to like what Keyshawn Johnson has to say. The former Cowboys receiver stated that Brady signing with the Cowboys is “no match” while appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“In terms of Brady and the Cowboys, there’s no match there,” Johnson said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Get the deal done with Dak Prescott. At 43 years old, trying to go learn a new system, new receivers and all that you have to consume doesn’t make any sense at all. Whether it’s in LA with the Chargers, whether it’s in Dallas, Chicago, whoever needs a quarterback. His butt’s going to stay right in New England.”

There have been recent rumors linking the Cowboys to Brady due to Dak Prescott‘s ongoing negotiations regarding a new contract with Dallas.

With that being said, there have been no official reports claiming that the Cowboys are in fact interested in signing Brady.

In fact, Cowboys brass continues to stress that their objective is to re-sign Prescott.