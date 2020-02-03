Former Cowboys First-Round Pick Wins Super Bowl with Chiefs [LOOK]

Four — count ’em, four — former Dallas Cowboys players just became world champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ fourth-quarter comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday ensures running back Damien Wilson, cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Charvarius Ward, and defensive lineman Anthony Hitchens are taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Of the quartet, Wilson, Ward, and Hitchens were active amid the 31-20 dazzler in Miami — the Chiefs’ first title capture in 50 years. Ward (four tackles) and Hitchens (four tackles, quarterback hit) were the biggest contributors while Wilson was held off the stat sheet.

Continuing a postseason trend, Claiborne was made inactive for the big game. He spent the evening on the sidelines but reveled in Kansas City’s conquest all the same. Hey, he’s still getting a ring …

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Morris Claiborne is a Super Bowl Champion. (via Morris Claiborne IG) pic.twitter.com/DqVqG6UtP0 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 3, 2020

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Claiborne spent five seasons with the Cowboys before defecting to the New York Jets in 2017. He left the Big Apple following the 2018 campaign, inking a one-year deal with the Chiefs in August 2019.

Relegated to a part-time contributor at age-29, Claiborne appeared in eight regular-season games, starting one, for Kansas City. He notched 14 tackles, five of which were compiled in Week 7. He was healthy-scratched for the club’s Divisional Round win over Houston and its Conference Championship victory over Tennessee.

Tyreek Hill Credits Jimmy Johnson After Super Bowl

The Chiefs had a special visitor before they battled the Niners: legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, who delivered a message to the newly-minted kings of the NFL mountaintop in the run-up to the tilt.

As star wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained, Johnson was instrumental in preparing Kansas City from a mental standpoint. This, not to be overlooked, was the biggest key to an extremely-hyped faceoff between football powerhouses.

Tyreek Hill said ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson stopped by this week. Told Chiefs key to Super Bowl was mental game. Tyreek: “It was a huge help.” pic.twitter.com/PyBBKCTdDm — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 3, 2020

Cowboys Tweet Congratulations to Ex-Teammates

Predictably, because the NFL is a true fraternity, numerous Dallas players hopped on Twitter to express their well-wishes to the aforementioned foursome.

“Congrats to my bros !!! @dwilson_6 @AnthonyHitchens champs,” linebacker Jaylon Smith wrote.

“And to some Of the hardest workers in the LG @AnthonyHitchens @dwilson_6 Congrats on winning the Game that matters Most!!!” linebacker Justin March wrote.

“Happy for Hitch man, he fought his ass off,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis wrote.

“Proud of you bro @dwilson_6” safety Kavon Frazier wrote.

Some, like Lewis, took the opportunity to troll San Francisco after they inexplicably squandered a ten-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

Well gues Bosa NOT going to the White House lmfaoooo. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) February 3, 2020

Others, like March, opted to laud the Chiefs (and head coach Andy Reid) for relinquishing a five-decade-long schneid.

Big RED really deserved this Ring man!!!!!!! Gotta Love Andy!! — Jay March (@Bubba_March) February 3, 2020

