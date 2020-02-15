NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Odds & Betting Preview

The City of Chicago is the host of the NBA All-Star festivities this weekend. The last time the Windy City was the host was in 1988. Back then, the Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest were arguably bigger deals than the All-Star Game itself.

For example, in ’88 Michael Jordan beat Dominique Wilkins in probably the most memorable Slam Dunk Contest final in history. MJ is the greatest player ever and Wilkins a Hall of Famer. The winner of the Three-Point Contest was Larry Bird, another all-time great.

There is nowhere close to the star power for those two contests this Saturday from the United Center as the sport’s superstars don’t compete in these any longer for whatever reason. On the Slam Dunk Contest odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. is the +135 favorite followed by Orlando’s Aaron Gordon (+150), Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton (+400) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard (+450) on those NBA odds.

No question that Howard was once a star, but he’s way past-his-prime at age 34 and generally coming off the bench for the Lakers. Howard won this contest in 2008 in New Orleans, and it’s his first time in it in 11 years. Gordon probably should have won the contest in 2016 but lost out to Zach LaVine. Most casual fans don’t even know who Jones Jr. (second in 2017 contest) or Connaughton (first appearance) even are. Both are reserves with their current teams.

The Three-Point Contest at least was to have some star power with the likes of Portland’s Damian Lillard and Atlanta’s Trae Young (+400), both of whom were to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday. However, Lillard strained his groin Wednesday and will not take part in this contest or Sunday’s game. He has been replaced in both by Phoenix’s Devin Booker (+550).

Also in the contest are defending champion Joe Harris (+475) of the Nets, Miami’s Duncan Robinson (the +400 co-favorite at online betting sites), Washington’s Davis Bertans (+450), Sacramento’s Buddy Hield (+500), Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham (+1000) and Chicago’s LaVine (+1000).

Players have 70 seconds to shoot 27 balls from five stations. It used to be 60 seconds and 25 balls, but this year the NBA added two balls from six feet behind the three-point arc that are worth three points each. All shots at the five stations around the arc are worth one or two points (the latter are multicolored “money” balls; one station is only “money” balls).

