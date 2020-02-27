2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Top-50 Prospects Ahead of Combine

It’s combine week, which means one thing, NFL Draft season is officially upon us. In this column, we will present you with our pre-combine Big Board consisting of the top-50 prospects on our current draft board, regardless of position.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player higher on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we project them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Top-10 NFL Draft Prospects

1) Chase Young | EDGE | Ohio State

Young is a blue-chip prospect that checks off essentially every box possible for an edge rusher. He’s accumulated 27 sacks over the past two seasons and forced six fumbles in 2019. He’s a locked-in top-three pick in this year’s draft.

2) Tua Tagovailoa | QB | Alabama

Tua has injury questions to answer, but if he’s fully healthy he’s the best quarterback in the class. He’s a bonafide winner, and highly efficient as a passer. People say Alabama doesn’t produce quality NFL quarterbacks, but Tua is different. There’s a reason why Bama’s offensive philosophy did a complete 180 with him at the helm.

3) Isaiah Simmons | LB/S | Clemson

Isaiah Simmons is a freak, plain and simple. He’s Derwin James, but 20 pounds heavier. He’ll be labeled a linebacker in the pros, but will line up everywhere. Simmons is rangy and long and has experience rushing the passer, covering the slot, and playing deep safety.

4) Joe Burrow | QB | LSU

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is fresh off one of the most accurate seasons in college football history. His film from the National Championship game proved time and time again that he can make NFL throws look easy thanks to timing and pinpoint accuracy. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but his precision will get him by in the pros.

5) Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama

Arguably the best route-runner to come out of the college ranks in the past decade. He’s deadly off the line of scrimmage and explosive at the top of the route. His athleticism and somewhat lanky frame are reminiscent of Odell Beckham. The Bama product has WR1 written all over him.

6) Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio State

Okudah is the clear-cut CB1 in this year’s class. He possesses prototypical size and fluid hips, while showing well in both man and zone coverage.

7) Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

Brown’s usage of his hands as a pass-rusher is well beyond his years. He also has an insane motor and lives in the opponent’s backfield.

8) CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

Lamb’s ball skills are elite. He’s also arguably the most lethal playmaker in this class with the ball in his hands. He’s a yards after catch monster. He’s also shown the ability to work out wide as well in the slot at Oklahoma. He will need to show improved route running in the pros, yet he has enough going for him that he could jump Jeudy come draft day when all’s said and done.

9) Tristan Wirfs | OT | Iowa

Wirfs is not the top tackle on most boards, but his ceiling is second to none. He needs to improve his jump-set, leading some to wonder if he’s best served at guard at the next level. Either way, his attributes are not normal. Wirfs was named College Football’s Biggest Freak of 2019 for a reason, and will likely blow up the combine, causing his stock to rise drastically.

10) Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

Herbert’s ceiling is arguably the highest of any of the “core-three” quarterbacks in this year’s class. He possesses tremendous size, upper-echelon arm talent, and above-average mobility. He was very careful with the ball at Oregon (never more than eight interceptions in any season) however, his lack of anticipation could hurt him at the next level if not improved on.

Top NFL Draft Prospects (11-25)

11) Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT | Alabama 12) Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU 13) Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia 14) Javon Kinlaw | DL | South Carolina 15) Kenneth Murray | LB | Oklahoma 16) D’Andre Swift | RB | Georgia 17) Henry Ruggs III | WR | Alabama 18) AJ Epenesa | DL | Iowa 19) Grant Delpit | S | LSU 20) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson 21) K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU 22) Ashytn Davis | S | CAL 23) Xavier McKinney | S | Alabama 24) Jonathan Taylor| RB | Wisconsin 25) Mekhi Becton | OT | Louisville

Top NFL Draft Prospects (26-50)