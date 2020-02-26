Bucs Express Interest in Tom Brady & Philip Rivers in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in the market for a new quarterback, and the franchise is setting their sights on some of the top available NFL free agents including Tom Brady. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians did not rule out bringing back Jameis Winston, but mentioned Brady along with Philip Rivers as players the team has an interest in when free agency begins.

“That’s the thing, you’ve never seen a quarterback market with like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and Philip Rivers and all these guys that are potentially going to be out there,” Arians told NFL Network, per Yahoo Sports. “You don’t know what trades might happen. You don’t know who is behind door No. 2 yet, then you can make a decision.”

Arians also confirmed the team is open to Winston being their starting quarterback. It did not sound like a ringing endorsement as Arians also implied the team was open to better options.

“Pretty much it [Bucs will bring back Winston if preferred options are unavailable],” Arians noted, per Yahoo Sports. “We can win with Jameis, there’s no doubt about that.”

Bucs GM Jason Licht Wants to “See What’s Behind Door Number Two” in NFL Free Agency

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht also indicated the team will be looking at other quarterbacks. Mimicking Arians’ comments, Licht noted the team is open to bringing back Winston.

“We’re not saying we don’t want Jameis,” Licht told the Draft Network. “We just want to see what’s behind door number two. We just want to gather all of our information.”

Winston showed a wide variability in his play last season with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Winston has proven he can win games for the Buccaneers, but his large amount of turnovers also prevented the Bucs from staying competitive in matchups as well.

The Raiders & Titans Have Also Been Linked to Brady

The Buccaneers are not the only team that is likely to have an interest in Brady if he indeed hits the open market. The Raiders and Titans are among the teams with a reported interest in the longtime Patriots signal-caller.

“I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years,” Vikings beat writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr. tweeted.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Titans could be the favorite to land Brady. The Buccaneers are going to have some serious competition if they want to sign Brady.

The Colts Are Among the Favorites to Sign Philip Rivers

Tampa Bay will also have competition in their pursuit of Rivers. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported that the Colts are the favorites to land Rivers.

What will the Indianapolis Colts do to solve their quarterback dilemma? It’s been reported the past few days that soon to be free agent Philip Rivers would be the perfect solution and people at the NFL Combine tell me they believe “this will happen.” They point to the fact Rivers has a great relationship with head coach Frank Reich. It should also be an easy signing as the Colts are projected to have a lot of room under the cap.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that the Bucs have a real interest in Rivers, and it could be mutual given the family’s recent move to Florida.

“Those ‘Philip Rivers to the Bucs’ rumors aren’t just rumors because he moved with his family to Florida. There’s interest there. I wrote about it last week…,” Laine tweeted.