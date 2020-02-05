Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction: How We’re Betting This Western Conference Collision

The Utah Jazz are 9.0-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at STAPLES Center.

ESPN’s FPI gives Utah an 70.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s matchup between the Spurs and Lakers.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Details

Date: Wednesday, February 5

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TV: ATTSN, Sportsnet, Altitude Sports

Spread: Lakers -9

Total: 215.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Nuggets

None

Jazz

PF Jerami Grant (anke) questionable

Betting Trends

Nuggets are 34-16 SU and 22-24-4 ATS this season

Jazz are 32-17 SU and 25-23-1 ATS this season

Under is 22-28 in Nuggets games this season

Over is 26-23 in Jazz games this season

Best Prop

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell struggled mightily the last time he faced the Nuggets scoring a season-low four points on just 1-of-12 shooting. Mitchell bounced back strong in Utah’s last game with a 25-point effort in the loss against Portland.

If you subtract the dud against Denver, Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points over his last four games. He is also averaging 2.39 makes per game from behind the arc as Utah leads the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.75).

Mitchell has been money at home averaging 25.0 points per game on 47.6% shooting. He is a good bet to surpass his reasonable point total.

PICK: Donovan Mitchell Points Over 21.5

Best Bet

The Nuggets are coming off one of their most dominant performances of the season after a 127-99 blowout over the Blazers on Tuesday night. Denver has now won 11 of its last 16 games but face a tough back-to-back in Utah against a hungry Jazz squad that has dropped four in a row. Vivint Smart Home Arena has been a house of horrors for the Nuggets, who have lost nine straight road games in Salt Lake City.

Denver big man Nikola Jokic was responsible for a majority of his team’s scoring the last time these two played, a 106-100 home victory for the Nuggets last Thursday. Jokic collected 28 points and dished 10 assists as Denver snapped a three-game losing streak against Utah. Backup guard Jordan Clarkson was the only consistent scorer for the Jazz in that matchup, pouring in a season-high 37 points.

Keep an eye on the Nugget bench on Wednesday after they were one of four teams involved in a reported trade between the Hawks and Rockets that sent Clint Capela to Atlanta. The Timberwolves were also involved as Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green and Shabazz Napier were all shipped to Denver in the deal. Denver forward Jerami Grant is also quesitonable to suit up after tweaking his ankle in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win over Portland.

This will be the final time these two division rivals meet until April as both will be jockeying for postseason positioning in a top-heavy Western Conference. The nearly double-digit spread is a bit eye-opeing as Utah just lost in Denver less than a week ago but don’t be afraid to swallow the points in a what feels like a good spot for the Jazz to bounce back.

PICK: Jazz -9

