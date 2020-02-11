Packers Add Another Offensive Coach to Matt LaFleur’s 2020 Staff

The Green Bay Packers are rewarding one of their internal analysts with a promotion for the 2020 season.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday the team had named Connor Lewis an offensive quality control coach on next year’s staff after spending the past three seasons as a football technology analyst. A holdover from former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, Lewis also spent the 2016 season as an analyst intern and is entering his fifth year in Green Bay.

Lewis was responsible for assisting LaFleur’s staff with data analysis, playing rules and game management in his former role, something he specialized in before becoming a Packers staffer. He has been working in football offices since he was in college, graduating in 2014 with a degree in mathematics before spending working with the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

The Packers moved Connor Lewis to the coaching staff — as offensive quality control coach. He had been in the football tech department helping offensive coaches in data analysis/game management. There are still plans to hire a WR coach to replace… https://t.co/410GyPg8Ie — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 10, 2020

Lewis will serve alongside Kevin Koger, who is going into his second season as an offensive quality control coach after spending six seasons at the collegiate level.

The Packers still have to fill one more hole on their coaching staff before offseason workouts begin after parting ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted last month. He wasn’t the only staffing change, as defensive backs coach Jason Simmons left for Carolina and was replaced with veteran Jerry Gray, but Whitted was the only coach to be dismissed.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demosky, the Packers still plan to hire Whitted’s replacement in the coming month and could hire internally to fill the position. Otherwise, LaFleur’s second staff will remain intact and will turn their attention to the moving pieces that will come with free agency.

Koger Could Be Elevated Next

Plenty of teams employ more than one offensive quality control coach, but the Packers’ interest in promoting in-house gives Koger some candidacy as the next wide receivers coach.

Koger might not have NFL playing experience that some other options might have, but he does provide a happy marriage of coaching experience and youth at 30 years old. He worked for three seasons with wide receivers and special teams units at Eastern Kentucky and could draw from that time to help the Packers develop their young receiving corps — especially if they draft a wideout with an early-round pick.

Koger also knows better than most how to overcome injury adversity after a torn Achilles tendon derailed his shot at playing in the NFL. He took his first coaching job — at Saline High School in Michigan — while trying to let his tendon heal but persisted on as a graduate assistant in the college ranks and committed to climbing coaching trees.

The Packers could, of course, still find worthwhile options outside of their own coaching roster, but expect a decision to be reached sooner rather than later. Free agency will officially begin in a little more than a month on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

