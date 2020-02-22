Packers Sign Multi-Year Extension With Veteran K Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers are planning to rely on Mason Crosby for years to come.

The Packers signed their 35-year-old veteran kicker to a new three-year contract, according to a social media post from Crosby’s agent, Mike McCartney, on Saturday. Crosby has spent all 13 of his previous NFL seasons in Green Bay and was set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing out the final year of his previous contract in 2019.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Crosby’s new deal is worth $12.9 million with him set to earn $6 million in his first year and $9.5 million over his final two seasons. The deal makes him the NFL’s third-highest paid kicker behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and San Francisco’s Robbie Gould.

Crosby was more accurate on his field-goal kicking in 2019 than in any of his previous years with 22 makes on 24 attempts, booting through game-winners in each of the Packers’ two victories over the Detroit Lions last season. He also fended off competition from youngster Sam Ficken in training camp to provide the Packers with advanced proof that he was still one of the best in the game.

More impressive than his strong play, though, is how Crosby stayed so consistent for the Packers while dealing with adversity and tragedy in his family life. Crosby’s wife, Molly, was diagnosed with lung cancer last summer and waged war against the disease until she was deemed cancer-free partway into the season. Months later, Crosby lost his sister-in-law — his brother’s wife — to ovarian cancer days before the Packers’ trip to face the New York Giants.

“I think when you have a guy who has been through the fire like Mason has, for a guy in my position, it makes us feel very comfortable,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovksy. “He obviously had an excellent year last year. He’s a big part of our team, a big part of what we’re trying to do here. I’m very hopeful that that will reach the right ending.”

