Packers WR Geronimo Allison & Wife Share Exciting Baby News

The next few months are shaping up to be pretty eventful for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Allison revealed Wednesday in an Instagram post he and his wife, Evette Riley, are expecting their first child — a baby girl — sometime in April after announcing last month Riley was pregnant. The 26-year-old NFL wideout and Riley have been together at least since October 2018, according to their Instagram posts together.

“Life is such an amazing experience when you have an unshakable bond with GOD & your spouse matched with a unique anointment of faith,” Allison wrote in a post that shared a picture of the couple at what appeared to be a gender-reveal party. “We couldn’t have asked for or imagined a more perfect day to celebrate family, friends, love, & new life. We are really grateful. Baby girl Allison will be joining us in April. #HHP #Blessed.”

While his family life is changing, Allison could also be looking at a professional change with him set to become an unrestricted free agent in less than a month after spending the past four seasons with the Packers. He impressed with 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns in just five games during the 2018 season before being placed on the injured reserve list, but a lackluster follow-up year (34 catches, 287 yards) has cast doubt over his future in Green Bay.

Allison & Riley Got Relationship Advice From Steve Harvey

About a year ago, Allison was standing among a crowded audience with his now-wife and asking television host Steve Harvey for advice on how to keep his friends while also maintaining a relationship with the “love of his life.” The segment, which was part of Harvey’s since-canceled talk show Steve, saw Allison give a little background on himself growing up in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m struggling trying to maintain balancing her and keeping her happy, spending time taking vacations, being the love of my life, getting all those memories together, but also spending time with my guys,” Allison said. “At the same time, my boys feel like I’m changing a little bit. I’m going on a different path with my life, but I don’t want to lose my boys.”

In classic Harvey fashion, he didn’t mince words about where Allison’s priorities should lie, but he also understood where the Packers receiver was coming from and shared some life advice he has followed since he himself was a young man.

“Everybody come with you can’t go with you,” Harvey told Allison. “Because there are some people that are just in your life for a season. Them your boys, you grew up with them, that’s good. They’ve got to respect the fact that you’ve leveled up. … All that peewee football, this is where God was getting you. Don’t let anybody mess that up, homie.”

