Patrick Mahomes Talks Race & History of Black QB’s Prior to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most unique players we have seen play in the NFL, especially at quarterback. From his no-look passes to deep bombs, Mahomes can do it all and has become an inspiration to children of all races. Prior to the Super Bowl, Mahomes spoke about embracing his own multi-racial identity with a white mom and African-American dad as a way to inspire young people to achieve their dreams.

“The best thing about it is you’re showing kids that no matter where you grow up, what race you are, that you can achieve your dream,” Mahomes explained to ESPN. “For me, being a black quarterback — having a black dad and a white mom — it just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or basketball player, follow your dreams. Whatever your dreams are, put the work ethic in and you can be there at the end of the day.”

When Mahomes takes the field in Miami, the Chiefs star will become the seventh African-American to start at quarterback in the Super Bowl, per ESPN. Marlin Briscoe was the first black player to start at quarterback in pro football’s modern era and one of the game’s pioneers could not be more proud of Mahomes.

“I have to be honest about it: It does make me proud to watch him play,” Briscoe told The Undefeated. “The things I had to deal with and others had to deal with, when you see a young kid like this come along, it makes you feel good about … the doors that you helped open. There have been a lot of talented [black quarterbacks]. That’s for sure. But this kid … there’s just something about him.”

Mahomes Credits Past NFL Players Like Michael Vick & Doug Williams for Paving the Way for Other Black Quarterbacks

Mahomes has a good sense of history noting his grandfather was a major Doug Williams fan. The Chiefs quarterback met Michael Vick, who played under Andy Reid with the Eagles. Mahomes told ESPN these are just two of the past great NFL players who have paved the way for today’s black quarterbacks to succeed.

“My grandpa was a Redskins fan because of Doug Williams, and the way that he was able to be the Super Bowl MVP and do all those different things was [impressive],” Mahomes noted to ESPN. “It was a little bit before my time, but with me, when I first got to Kansas City, I had the honor to have Mike Vick in the QB room in our training camp. The way that he talked about the game and how he executed it and how he listened to Coach Reid and it took his game to the next level. Having those guys to pave the way before me and let me be in this seat at this podium at this Super Bowl, it’s amazing and I’m glad they did that for us.”



Williams Called Mahomes’ MVP Season “Incredible”

The feeling is mutual as several of the NFL greats have been vocal about their admiration for the Chiefs quarterback. After Mahomes won the MVP, Williams praised his play during his first season as a full-time starter.

“When you think about this league and the quarterbacks who are in this league, for a guy that young to have the season he’s had — and to be consistent,” Williams explained to The Undefeated. “That’s the key: He’s not inconsistent at all. He might have had a bad spot here and there, but you’re talking about a young guy who has picked up on this game probably quicker than anybody I’ve seen in this league — in his second year. … To do what he’s done, it’s incredible.”

Mahomes is much more than a run-pass option quarterback, but Warren Moon believes his play will open up opportunities for other players. Mahomes is not the only African-American quarterback to be playing at a high level. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all led their teams to playoff runs. Kyler Murray was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft and had a successful rookie season.

“Everybody’s doing RPO, but not many can do what he does,” Moon noted to The Undefeated. “He’s special, but does it allow more opportunity for more African-American quarterbacks? Yes, because that’s kind of our game.”