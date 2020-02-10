Could Patriots Sign Former All-Pro Wide Receiver and Tight End?

The New England Patriots need offensive help — and they may get it by signing former All-Pro veterans.

The Patriots face a pivotal offseason in 2020. That is in large part due to Tom Brady‘s impending free agency. With that said, even assuming the Patriots re-sign Brady, they will have other holes to fill — most notably, at tight end and wide receiver.

With New England potentially paying Brady $30 million next season, that leaves the Patriots with very little cap room to use. In fact, entering this offseason, they have roughly $45 million to play with. While moves will obviously be made to free up a little more cap room, that leaves New England with roughly $15 million assuming Brady signs for $30 million.

Which means the Patriots have to look for low-cost options. And according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, New England could fill these gaping voids by signing veterans A.J. Green and Greg Olsen to cheap deals.

Says Davenport:

“Tom Brady’s future might be the NFL’s dominant storyline, but it’s one that is (in the words of Shakespeare) full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. The quarterback will be back with the Pats in 2020. Assuming he is, the priority then becomes upgrading the offensive talent around him. That won’t be easy with limited cap flexibility after re-upping the Golden Boy. But aging veterans such as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, 31, and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, 34, might sacrifice a little contract cheese for a chance at a ring. It’s not like the Pats don’t have a history of targeting older free agents.”

Why Green and Olsen Would Come Cheap

Davenport is right — these guys are going to come at a cheap price. Green just completed the 2019 season without playing in a single game due to torn ligaments in his ankle. The veteran receiver will be 32 years old this year and it’s unclear where his future lies with the Cincinnati Bengals.

When you factor in that the Bengals are in clear rebuilding mode — they have the No. 1 overall pick and will likely draft Joe Burrow — it makes little sense for an aging receiver to continue his career with a team that likely won’t win anytime soon.

As far as Olsen is concerned, the veteran tight end agreed to part ways with the Carolina Panthers last week. The 34-year-old established himself as one of the best tight ends over the past decade, becoming the first at his position to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. In the process, he was named to three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro squads.

The Patriots Need to Upgrade at Receiver

The Patriots need to upgrade at the receiver positions to convince Brady to return to New England for a 21st season. It was a common sight to see Brady throw the ball away due to the lack of separation his receivers were creating.

The retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the lack of reliable receivers outside of Julian Edelman played a major role in Brady completing just 60.8 percent of his passes this past season– the third-lowest of his NFL career.

If Brady does re-sign for the $30 million figure being reported, the Patriots’ best option to fill their receiving voids really may be aging veterans.