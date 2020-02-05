Patriots Predicted To Sign Former Pro Bowl Quarterback To Replace Tom Brady

The idea of Teddy Bridgewater signing with the New England Patriots is starting to gain steam.

A few weeks ago, CBS Sports writer Jason La Canfora predicted the Patriots would sign Bridgewater to replace Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback. Now, The Athletic’s Shiel Kapadia is making a similar prediction.

According to Kapadia, the Patriots will turn to Bridgewater as a result of Brady bolting New England in free agency.

“When’s the last time the Patriots were in the market for a starting quarterback? They had Drew Bledsoe from 1993 to 2000 and then Brady took over. They have a young quarterback in Jarrett Stidham. Perhaps Belichick turns to him if Brady leaves. Or he could pursue a quarterback in free agency. In Bridgewater, the Patriots could land a starting option who would not break the bank. Bridgewater has the intangibles in terms of leadership and work ethic that Belichick may find appealing. And he’s not the type of quarterback that will lose the game with mistakes. In five starts with the Saints last season, Bridgewater posted a 1.0 percent interception rate and he fumbled just once. It doesn’t have to be an either/or situation. The Patriots can bring Bridgewater in and let him compete with Stidham. If they see someone they like in the draft, they can take another swing there. Bridgewater is hitting free agency in a year when teams have a lot of quarterback options. New England could be one of his best chances to start.”

Bridgewater Would Compete With Stidham in 2020

As Kapadia notes, either Bridgewater or second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would step in to be New England’s next starting quarterback. They would compete in training camp to decide who would be the Patriots’ quarterback in 2020.

Bridgewater is no slouch at quarterback. He remains just 27 years old and is coming off of a season in which he helped the New Orleans Saints to a 5-0 record while filling in for the injured Drew Brees. As Kapadia mentions, Bridgewater doesn’t turn the ball over — which would be a highly coveted trait while playing in Bill Belichick‘s offense.

Brady Predicted To Sign With Raiders

If you’re wondering where Brady would land for the 2020 season, Kapadia predicts the six-time Super Bowl champion is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Let’s say Bill Belichick meets with Brady and they disagree about which moves are necessary to get the Patriots back on track. Brady wants more weapons — maybe even specific guys. Belichick may look at Brady’s age and declining performance and wonder if such moves would be in the best long-term interest of the franchise. So, Brady starts to explore all his options. The Raiders have an offensive line that produced the sixth-lowest sack rate last year. They’ve got a stud running back who can make plays in the passing game in Josh Jacobs and a dynamic tight end in Darren Waller. Hunter Renfrow had a promising rookie season in the slot. And the Raiders have the resources to add a dynamic wide receiver to pair with Tyrell Williams on the outside. Jon Gruden has an affinity for veteran quarterbacks and has said nothing to indicate he’s fully committed to Derek Carr going forward. Heading to Las Vegas (no state income tax!) could end up being an appealing option to Brady. Is the scenario I laid out likely? No. But is it possible? I think so.”

The Raiders have been proposed as a popular landing spot for Brady, along with the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

We have a long way to go before Brady makes his decision on where he’ll sign — free agency begins on March 18 — but the Patriots should at least be considering backup options just in case Brady decides to leave them high and dry.

Bridgewater may represent the Patriots’ best option if Brady does indeed decide to leave New England.