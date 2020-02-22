XFL’s P.J. Walker Was Passed Over in the NFL Draft

P.J. Walker has been the early standout in the XFL, but the Houston Roughnecks’ quarterback went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. Walker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts, and Andrew Luck played a key role in his opportunity in the XFL. Luck’s dad Oliver Luck is the XFL commissioner and the former Colts quarterback suggested Walker as a strong candidate for the new league.

“Andrew had been pushing him to me,” Luck told the Houston Chronicle, via USA Today. “He said, ‘Dad, I’m telling you, this guy can play. He’s a good kid and a hard worker, and he’s hungry to play.'”

Walker’s tenure with the Colts was on-and-off as he was released and signed to the Indianapolis practice squad several times. Walker has not played in an NFL regular-season game but has appeared in the last three pre-seasons. Walker went 32-of-64 for 349 passing yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns during the 2019 preseason with the Colts.

P.J. Walker Went Undrafted But Was Targeted by Houston for the XFL

P.J. Walker throws 3 TD's as Roughnecks beat Battlehawks, 28-24 | 2020 XFL HIGHLIGHTSThe Houston Roughnecks improved to 2-0 on the season, beating the St. Louis Battlehawks 28-24. P.J. Walker threw three touchdown passes, all to Cam Phillips.

Houston turned out to be a perfect landing spot for Walker thanks to the offensive system. Roughnecks’ head coach June Jones saw Walker as someone that fit his offensive philosophy.

“June [Jones] had the list of quarterbacks,” Luck explained to the Houston Chronicle, per USA Today. “He and (personnel director) Randy (Mueller) had scouted him. I was delighted they wanted P.J. Ultimately, that’s the kind of guy that’s perfect for our league and perfect for June because he fits June’s system so well and has a chance to play and prove himself.”

With the way Walker has played, the Houston quarterback is sure to have NFL buzz at the end of the season if he continues his stellar play. XFL players are free to sign with an NFL team at the end of the season in April. This would give Walker plenty of time to sign with an NFL team before training camps begin. Through two games, Walker is third in the XFL with 442 passing yards.

Walker Was a Standout College Football Quarterback at Temple

Most EXCITING Player in the XFL 👀 || Temple QB PJ Walker Highlights ᴴᴰ

Walker had a solid college football career at Temple but the quarterback still managed to go undrafted. Walker’s best season came his senior year when he passed for 3,295 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Walker’s mobility was also present at the college level as the quarterback rushed for 771 yards and 9 touchdowns during his four seasons at Temple.

Why did Walker go undrafted? Walker’s 5’11” height likely did not do him any favors, but the NFL has continued to become more lenient when it comes to measurables, even in the last three years. Walker’s accuracy was also a question as the quarterback only completed 60 percent of his passes in one of his four seasons at Temple. As 3 Yards Per Carry podcast’s Chris Kouffman pointed out, there is likely to be plenty of intrigue around Walker at the end of the season.

“PJ Walker was Matt Rhule’s quarterback at Temple for all four years that Rhule was the head coach there. Temple went 20-8 their final two years together. Obvious issue is Walker is 5’11” and 214 lbs. Ran a 4.74 at pro day but with a nice cone drill of 6.90,” Kouffman noted on Twitter.