Raiders Could Take 2 WRs in First Round of Draft, Favorites Emerge: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders picked a really good time to need wide receiver help. According to many analysts, the 2020 class is among the best in years and the Raiders have two first-round picks to pick one up. Though conventional wisdom would suggest that the team only takes one wide receiver with those two picks, it’s possible they may double up.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Raiders are really high on two guys who will likely get taken in the first round:

Word at the Combine is the Las Vegas Raiders will go receiver heavy in the draft with some people telling me the team could use both first-round picks on the position. As usual, the franchise will look for speed at the position. While most believe they will target Jerry Jeudy, what will Las Vegas do if the Alabama junior is not available to them? Keep a close eye on TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, especially with that second selection in the first round. I’m told the team really likes Reagor and he is expected to test through the roof, running incredibly fast with a vertical jump that will be at least 39-inches.

A wide receiver corps of Jerry Jeudy, Jalen Reagor, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow has the potential to be the best in the NFL. It would probably take a year or two for the younger guys to develop to their full potential, but there’s no denying that the Raider wide receiver corps would be significantly better in 2020 if they added those two guys.

How Did Jeudy & Reagor Test at the Combine?

Both Jeudy and Reagor were able to put some of their talents on display at the NFL Combine on Thursday and the Raiders were definitely watching. In the 40-yard dash, Jeudy ran a 4.45 while Reagor ran a 4.47. Jeudy is known for his excellent route-running ability more than his speed, so he ran a very good time.

Jerry Jeudy was moving on this 40-yard dash run. 😮 pic.twitter.com/uN6KJgODdZ — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 28, 2020

On the other hand, Reagor was supposed to run in the 4.3s. A 4.47 is very disappointing for him and could lead to teams having to go back to the tape to make sure that he’s faster on the football field. He did have a really strong vertical jump at 42 inches while Jeudy only got up 35 inches. Regardless, testing wasn’t as important for Jeudy as he’s probably the most pro-ready wide receiver of the class. Reagor may have hurt his chances with the Raiders because of his 40 time.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What About CeeDee Lamb?

Though Pauline didn’t mention the Raiders having an interest in CeeDee Lamb, there’s no doubt they’re also taking a long look at him. While he didn’t blaze with his 4.50 40-yard dash, he looked excellent in drills where he was able to show off his hands. He blew people away with a dazzling catch.

The sideline catch by CeeDee was so filthy, Jerry Jeudy had to show love 😳🔥 @_CeeDeeThree @jerryjeudy pic.twitter.com/M09ivjZRsm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 28, 2020

His footwork also looked excellent.

If the Raiders were thinking of taking Jeudy over Lamb with the number 12 pick, they may just need to go to the drawing board. Both players should be very good in the NFL, but Lamb is the dynamic star the Raiders need. He could be making highlight-reel catches every week for the next 10 years.

READ NEXT: Raiders Have Narrowed Their QB Draft Interest to 2 Players: Report

