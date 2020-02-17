Massive 2020 NFL Free Agent Predicted To Land With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to rebound after a tough finish to the 2019 season in the playoffs, and a good way for them to be able to do that would be to add more high end talent.

In the annual free agency shopping spree set to take place, the Ravens could get a closer look at several players, and could be expected to add some defense to the mix in order to improve upon last season. Who is the best fit for the team at this point, though? That’s not always an easy question to answer.

Fortunately, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox cut through some of the fat and brought an intriguing name to the forefront for Baltimore. In a piece predicting where top defensive players will land, Knox pegged the team with a massive signing of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Though he has yet to have a season like Barrett’s 2019 campaign, Jadeveon Clowney is still a premium pass-rusher. The Seattle Seahawks traded for the soon-to-be 27-year-old just before the start of the 2019 season, and they could be interested in retaining him. However, Clowney’s top priority in free agency will be to land with a title contender. “I just want to win,” he said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money.” While Seattle was a playoff team this past season, Clowney could be intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore had an NFL-best 14-2 record and should be poised to compete in the AFC for the foreseeable future. Baltimore is also looking to add pass-rushers in the offseason. “The Ravens are expected to go after pass-rushers who can attack the opposing offense once Lamar Jackson and Co. build a lead,” B/R’s Matt Miller wrote in early January. The Ravens are expected to have roughly $24.4 million in cap space, so while money isn’t the most important factor for Clowney, he should still be able to get a fair amount from Baltimore.”

Obviously, adding Clowney to the front would be a huge move for the Ravens. The defensive end has been a force in the league for a long time, with 236 tackles and 32 sacks to his credit. His addition would be a huge plus for the team’s defense considering the role he played for the Houston Texans and later Seattle Seahawks.

Ravens Ideal Offseason Moves Named

Figuring out a way to alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason is the huge goal of Eric De Costa in 2020. Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

If they were to add Clowney, though, it could be a pretty dramatic move to note and would shore up a huge need.

