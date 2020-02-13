Analyst Names Ideal Ravens Offseason Moves

The Baltimore Ravens fell short of expectations in 2019, and the hope for the franchise is they never have to face as disappointing an offseason as 2020 has brought.

That means figuring out a way to alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason. Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Ravens Already High in 2021 Super Bowl Odds

It sure seems like folks expect the Ravens to do some solid maneuvering this offseason and keep themselves in the hunt for 2020 and beyond.

A look at some very early odds was revealed by Caesars recently and perhaps surprisingly, the Ravens were high on the list in spite of their frustrating finish to 2020. As a whole, the Ravens have the second best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy at 7-1 a year from now.

Here’s a look at some of the early odds for next season:

Next year's Super Bowl odds released from @CaesarsEnt today: Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Cowboys, Packers 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Browns, Eagles, Rams, Vikings 25-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) January 14, 2020

At this point, of course, very little of this matters considering the current Super Bowl hasn’t even been decided, the offseason hasn’t taken place and neither has the draft. Little is known about what shape teams will take moving forward and what will play out next year in terms of injuries or other pitfalls that take place.

For now, though, Las Vegas isn’t exactly betting on the stench of failure hanging over the Ravens for very long. That’s true regardless of the difficulty of the schedule they will play and what happens the rest of the offseason.

