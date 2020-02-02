Richard Sherman’s Wife Ashley Sherman Helped 49ers’ CB Makes $1 Million

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley (formerly Moss) Sherman, may have a future as a sports agent. The Niners querback cashed in on a $1 million bonus for making the Pro Bowl, a clause that Ashley suggested be added to Richard’s contract.

Richard was looking to resurrect his career in San Francisco after dealing with injuries, while the 49ers wanted to mitigate their risk. While Richard was named to the Pro Bowl, the corner did not get to play in the game since the Niners are in the Super Bowl.

“[The 49ers] wanted some security and we wanted some security,” Richard detailed the negotiation to NBC Sports. “And they were like ‘If you’re the player that we know you are then it’ll work out. The incentives will come into play and you’ll make the money you deserve to make.’ But I said ‘If I do that I still won’t have any security for the next year.’ And my wife was like ‘Well, why don’t you just make the Pro Bowl and the things that trigger him to get those incentives, guaranteeing his next year’s deal? Because if he’s making the Pro Bowl or he’s making All-Pro, it means he’s playing like the player you guys thought he was, and it should work out perfectly.'”

Ashley & Richard Got Married in 2018

After years of dating, Ashley and Richard got married in 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Canta in the Dominican Republic, per USA Today. It was a reunion for Sherman and some of his former Legion of Boom teammates with the Seahawks. Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner were among those in attendance. After the wedding, Ashley noted on Instagram that she married her “best friend.”

“I married my best friend surrounded by the people who love us most. Couldn’t have imagined a better way to share this moment as we begin a new chapter in my our lives,” Ashley explained.

Richard Admits His 2 Kids Were Motivation to Get Back to the Super Bowl

The Niners matchup with the Chiefs marks Richard’s first Super Bowl since becoming a father. The couple’s first child, Rayden, was born on February 5, 2015, four days after the Seahawks lost to the Patriots, per Los Angeles Times. Richard and Ashley welcomed their second child, Avery, into the world a year later.

“That [being a father] really motivated me to get back to a Super Bowl because I wanted him [Rayden] to be able to see me play,” Richard told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the coolest part about it. I play to make him proud.”

Richard noted that their two kids give him something to “fight for” on the football field.

“It really gives you something to fight for,” Richard noted to the Los Angeles Times. “He fully understands things. He knows what’s going on. It will be a special memory and something we’ll remember forever, if we’re able to get it done.”