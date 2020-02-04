Timberwolves “Determined” to Land D’Angelo Russell as They Orchestrate Four-Team Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain “determined” to land D’Angelo Russell prior to the NBA trade deadline, a source tells Heavy.com.

The team has sent scouts to several Warriors away games, carefully evaluating Russell’s game and the franchise believes more than ever in the Karl-Anthony Towns-Russell pairing.

The Wolves are reportedly orchestrating a multiteam trade with the Rockets and Hawks, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports. Components of the deal include Clint Capela going to the Hawks and Robert Covington heading to the Rockets.

