Shaquille O’Neal’s Speech at Kobe Bryant’s Funeral Had Memorable Quote

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the notable speakers at Kobe Bryant’s funeral. O’Neal’s speech gave fans one of the most memorable quotes of the memorial service.

“Shaq shares a story about telling Kobe ‘there was no I in team.’ Kobe’s response: “There’s a ‘Me’ in that m—–f—–,” O’Neal joked, per Slam Online.

O’Neal’s up-and-down relationship with Bryant has been well-documented, but the two appeared to patch things up in recent years. Just days after Bryant’s death, O’Neal was emotional on Inside the NBA as he reflected on the tragedy.

“The fact that we are not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame ceremony, the fact that we are not going to be able to say, ‘Ha, I got five. You got four [championships],'” O’Neal noted, per ESPN.com. “The fact that we are not going to be able to say if we would have stayed together, we could have gotten 10 … those are the things you can’t get back. With the loss of my father and my sister … that is the only thing I wish, I could just say something to them again.”

Here is a clip from O’Neal’s speech about Bryant.

Shaquille O'Neal speaks at public memorial for Kobe and Gigi BryantKobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash last month. They were honored in a public memorial on Monday in Los Angeles. 2020-02-24T20:28:15.000Z