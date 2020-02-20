Sixers Coach Offers Interesting Take on Joel Embiid’s Mental State

The biggest criticism on Joel Embiid has been about his health and physical fitness. The big man has been lambasted for a perceived refusal to take care of his body.

Embiid is unabashedly fond of eating junk food and drinking sugary drinks. He is often seen looking sluggish and tired running up and down the court, something the national media has called out. Make no mistake, the Sixers All-Star center is a generational talent and the player best equipped to carry the torch left behind by Shaquille O’Neal.

But the not-so-secret consensus has been that he needs to mature and grow up if Philadelphia wants to win a championship. Fair or not, that’s the new narrative. Brett Brown recently met with the media and talked about Embiid’s development, from both a physical and mental standpoint.

The Sixers head coach first praised the big man’s conditioning level before going into extra detail about what’s going on “in his head.” This might the best version of Embiid that Brown has ever witnessed in his six years coaching him.

“I think the place that interests me the most, where I see his conditioning being incrementally getting to an elite level is his head,” Brown told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think like he is in a space that is excellent, as it relates to his excitement, seeing this final third home.”

Embiid Ditching Hand Splint, Wearing Tape Rest of Year

Joel Embiid had been saddled with a splint on his left hand since returning from a torn ligament on his ring finger on Jan. 28. Embiid, who played in the All-Star Game without any protection on his hand, has been cleared to lose the splint for the rest of the season. Instead, he will wear tape on his injured left hand as a precautionary measure.

While the brace didn’t appear to hinder Embiid on the court — he’s averaging 21.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks since Jan. 28 — the 7-footer did admit it made him extra cautious, sometimes “scared,” to know the hand was at risk for further injury.

“The Miami game, you’re kind of scared sometimes, you’re just trying to look for a foul or try to be physical,” Embiid told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Especially on the rebounds — I think that’s where it affects me the most. But, like I said, it’s not an excuse. I’ve gotta just figure it out and keep pushing.”

Sixers Host Nets on Pride Night at Wells Fargo Center

The Sixers will return to action on Feb. 20 when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. It marks their first game since upsetting the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 11.

The Nets are fighting for their playoff lives at 25-28 and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings while the Sixers are locked in at No. 5 with a 34-21 record.

The Sixers have designated the game as Pride Night and will “celebrate diversity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the local LGBTQ community,” according to a team press release.

The Sixers will pay homage to the LGBTQ community in a variety of ways throughout the contest, including lighting up scoreboards, raising Pride banners and giving out a special rally towel to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

