Sources: Mavericks Interested in Alec Burks Trade

The Dallas Mavericks made two trades at the end of January, adding a pair of centers: Willey Cauley-Stein and Justin Patton. They don’t appear to be done.

Dallas is searching for a piece on the wing and sources tell Heavy.com that the team has real interest Alec Burks. The Mavericks had a scout at a recent road Warriors game.

Burks is making just $1.6M on a veteran’s minimum deal.

“Burks is a natural scorer. His issue has always been health,” a rival executive said of the scoring guard.

Burks Sets Good Example as Veteran Leader

Draymond Green said that Burks and Glenn Robinson III have each been lead by example guys for the young Warriors squad.

“They have brought experience,” Draymond Green said after the team’s matchup with the Wizards on Monday. “They both have played extremely well this year. Just being a couple older guys, that neither one of them say much, but they are more lead by example guys and they will teach where they fell they can. They have definitely brought some good energy to this team and some great leadership.”

Warriors trade candidate Alec Burks warms up for what could be his final games as a member of the Warriors.#Dubnation pic.twitter.com/OlexDevcJP — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 3, 2020

