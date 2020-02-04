Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction: Lebron Seeks First Home Win After Kobe’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers are 12.0-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at STAPLES Center.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles an 82.7% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s matchup between the Spurs and Lakers.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Details

Date: Tuesday, February 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, California)

TV: TNT

Spread: Lakers -12

Total: 227.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Spurs

None

Lakers

SG Alex Caruso (neck) probable

(neck) probable PF Anthony Davis (shoulder) probable

Betting Trends

Spurs are 22-27 SU and 22-26-1 ATS this season

Lakers are 37-11 SU and 25-22-1 ATS this season

Over is 29-20 in Spurs games this season

Over is 24-24 in Lakers games this season

Best Prop

Avery Bradley had a breakout performance in the Lakers’ 129-113 victory over the Kings scoring a season-high 19 points with five triples. Lebron James recorded his 11th triple-double of the season with 15 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. James shot just 6-of-15 from the floor and 1-of-4 from the 3-point line.

The Lakers should have a sizable advantage on the glass against the Spurs. Los Angeles is ranked eighth in rebounding percentage while San Antonio is ranked 16th. Lebron James is averaging 7.7 boards per game this season and has gone over his total in three of the last four games. The King is a good bet to hold court on the boards.

PICK: Lebron James Over 7.5 Rebounds

Best Bet

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Spurs this season and have won seven of the last 10 meetings. San Antonio is playing the second game of a back-to-back but won’t have to travel far after losing 108-105 to the Clippers on Monday. The Spurs are 8-15 on the road this season while the Lakers are 16-6 at home.

San Antonio continues to get big performances from its two biggest stars. LaMarcus Aldridge dropped 27 points and nine rebounds on Monday and DeMar DeRozan added 26 points. DeRozan is averaging 31.0 points over his last four games and the Spurs are 4-0 ATS during that stretch.

Lebron James called this past week the “toughest of our lives” as they continue to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers got off to a fast start and never looked back against the Kings, earning their first victory since Bryant’s tragic death. As the season continues to wear on, the Lakers’ chemistry and resolve will continue to crystallize as they channel the “Mamba Mentality”.

PICK: Lakers -12

READ NEXT: Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction: Giannis Faces Zion in Marquee Matchup

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith