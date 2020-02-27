NBA, Villanova Legend Tim Thomas Coaching High School Hoops In New Jersey

NBA legend, Tim Thomas was fearless on the basketball court during his NBA career.

The 12-year NBA vet and former three-time McDonald’s All-American by way of Paterson Catholic will take his talents to the high school ranks in a new role.

Thomas was named Director of Basketball Operations at Pioneer Academy in Wayne, New Jersey, a town that is a hop, skip and jump from his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. “This is an absolute blessing,” Thomas told me via text message.

According to NJ.com, Pioneer Academy plans to put together three high school boys basketball teams at the prep, national and statewide levels – in addition to teams at the middle school and elementary school levels.

Pioneer Academy plans to apply to join the NJSIAA for its state-level team so that it can compete in the NJSIAA Tournament.

Thomas, who will coach the prep team is the perfect advocate and face for the school. A Villanova product,in one lone season as a Wildcat, Thomas averaged 16.9 points and hauled in 6 rebounds in 32 games. He was the seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and during his career played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Thomas averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 824 games. “This is an opportunity that I’ve always dreamed of having,” Thomas tells me.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of an academy to help kids achieve their goals, whether that is in academics or in sports.”

For those keeping score at home: Pioneer Academy is the top-rated private school in Passaic County, New Jersey. NJ.com’s Richard Greco notes that the school boasts the county’s highest SAT performance rate among private and public schools.

Additionally, the school has a 100-percent college acceptance rate with 82-percent of students going to top 100 universities. The school features 74-percent of faculty with a Master’s or PHD degree. The small and selective school features 343 students from pre-K through 12th grade, providing students with plenty of one-on-one attention.

Thomas hosted a high school holiday tournament back in December at East Orange, New Jersey’s Campus High School back in December with high schools like Snyder High School Frankford High School, Pioneer Prep, Norman Thomas, Seward Park, Eastern, Paterson Eastside, Friendship Collegiate, Vision Academy, Olympus Prep Post, Sainte Foy, East Orange Campus and Trenton Central all participating. “In the future we gotta get more of our Jersey pro guys to come back around,” he told the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And just help these guys in any aspect of the game of life and basketball as much as they can.”