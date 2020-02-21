Tom Brady ‘More Likely Than Not’ to Leave Patriots

Tom Brady is “more likely than not” to leave the New England Patriots, according to a recent report by Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

As Darlington explained while appearing on the Golic and Wingo Show, the possibility of Brady leaving the Patriots for the first time is a very real one.

“Often times when I talk about Tom Brady leaving New England – ‘He’s not leaving New England’ – because people can’t wrap their head around the idea of him leaving. It’s time to wrap our heads around the idea of Tom Brady leaving New England because it is a very real, VERY real possibility,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington told the Golic and Wingo Show. “It’s more likely than not that Tom Brady leaves the Patriots. That’s not saying that he couldn’t still stay with the Patriots, but it is more likely than not that he leaves the Patriots.”

Brady Has Interest From Several Other Teams

Brady will be a free agent for the first time this offseason after spending the past 20 years as a member of the Patriots. Despite the fact that he’s nearly 43 years of age, the veteran quarterback is commanding a massive amount of interest from other teams.

Teams such as Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are all interested in Brady. In fact, according to a recent report from Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the Raiders are willing to offer Brady a two-year, $60 million contract.

Brady has given mixed signals since the Patriots’ season ended in early January. He has teased the idea of returning to New England and he’s signaled interest in testing the free agent market.

Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady Back

It’s worth mentioning that while Brady seems excited at the idea of testing free agent for the first time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear at the end of the season that he wants his franchise quarterback back. However, he also warned that it’s ultimately Brady’s decision on whether or not he wants to return.

Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest. I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.

While Brady will have his options on whichever team he decides to join in 2020, the Patriots appear to be limited with their own options. New England currently has second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the primary backup. If Brady were to leave, it would mean the Patriots would have to scramble to find another quarterback.

Patriots fans may not want to admit it, but the threat of Brady leaving New England is becoming a very real one.

