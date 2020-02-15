Trae Young Nutmegs RJ Barrett in Rising Stars Game [WATCH]

It didn’t take long for Atlanta Hawks’ superstar Trae Young to pull out his go-to move in the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

Playing for the U.S. team comprised of first and second-year players, Young executed a perfect nutmeg on New York Knicks’ rookie RJ Barrett just three minutes into the game.

Trae wastes no time breaking out the nutmeg 👀 pic.twitter.com/stjYNqOgj6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2020

Young has become the king of the nutmeg, a move where he dribbles the ball between the defender’s open legs and then retrieves the ball as he blows by the opponent on his way to the rim.

The sophomore sensation is having a banner season, averaging the third-most points per game in the league with 29.7 and ranks second with 9.2 assists per game. Young will be playing and starting in his first All-Star game this Sunday, as he suits up for Team Giannis.