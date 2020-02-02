Travis Kelce & Brother Jason Kelce Played in College Together

Two years ago, Jason Kelce was starting in the Super Bowl, as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, his brother Travis starts in the game as the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two brothers both went to the University of Cincinnati and briefly played together with each suiting up for the team during the 2009 season. Both of the Kelce brothers are from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Jason, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 draft by the Eagles, actually joined the Bearcats as a walk-on running back. He switched to fullback and then finally to the offensive line (while also taking some snaps at linebacker on defense). His talent began to shine in 2009, which was Travis’ freshman year, where the elder Kelce earned All-Big East honors while starting 13 games at left guard.

Travis joined the Bearcats as a three-year, letter-winning quarterback. He spent four years at the University of Cincinnati. He was redshirted in 2008, patiently waiting for his opportunity with the team. Most of his action once he saw the field was initially as a wildcat quarterback (he had eight rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns in 2009).

The Chiefs star was suspended after his first year of playing, sitting out the 2010 season due to a violation of team rules. After serving his one-year suspension, he returned as a tight end, catching just 13 passes. It wasn’t until his final season in 2012 did he achieve great heights. Kelce caught 45 passes for 722 yards (eight touchdowns).

How The NFL Viewed Travis Kelce Before The Draft

The perception of Kelce entering the 2013 draft was that he was a second-tier tight end. NFL scouting reporter Sigmund Bloom broke down his game back in 2013, complimenting the tight end’s ability to run routes.

Kelce comes back to the ball well and runs his routes in synch with the play. He gets to his spot quickly and presents a huge target, and he’ll run into the linebacker/safety if he has to. Since he’s so big, his breaks are sharp enough to create separation, even though they could be crisper. Kelce has the speed and quick get-off to rip the seam, and he can get the attention of the safety to create more room for a wide receiver running a deep route. His status as a former quarterback can only help Kelce here.

Pass blocking was also something that caught the attention of scouts.

His combination of size, routes, hands, and ball skills makes Kelce a strong prospect as a receiving tight end, but he really shines as a blocker. It’s hard to capture everything that makes Kelce a good blocker. He’s strong and hits his opponent with a jolt, often knocking them backwards. He loves to find a moving target in space, and he can also function as a lead blocker in the running game. Sealing the corner and drive blocking both come easy to him. In the running game, Kelce generally blots out his guy and seems to enjoy doing it. As a pass-blocker, Kelce is equally talented. He can switch and hand off blockers like a seasoned offensive lineman, and he has the strength and flexibility to anchor and stop pass-rushers cold. Kelce even rolls out with the quarterback and acts as a personal protector, the only thing between a defender and a big hit on the passer. In all facets of blocking, Kelce sustains his blocks, and he blocks to the whistle. He will be a true three-down tight end with two-way prowess that will give defenses fits.

Kelce got sick at his pro day. He ran the 40-yard dash but did not run any routes after that. He didn’t lift either due to injury and he didn’t compete in the NFL Scouting Combine due to his health. Perhaps that is why he fell to the third round in the 2013 draft.

For his career, Kelce has 507 receptions, which is the 24th most among active players. His 6465 receiving yards rank 21st among all active players. He’s been selected to five Pro Bowls, including this season, though he sat out this year’s event as he has a more important task: the Super Bowl.

READ NEXT: Record Number of Americans Betting on Super Bowl as Sports Betting Expands