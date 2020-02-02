Meet Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend is a Sports Media Personality

To the average person, a superstar like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would come bearing a shocking amount of limelight, but it certainly doesn’t phase his girlfriend Kayla Nicole. She has covered numerous sports even as a media personality.

If you’ve followed any of Kelce’s antics, you might assume that he scooped up Nicole on his E! Network reality dating show Catching Kelce. However, Kelce actually broke up with Maya Benberry, the “winner” of the show, prior to dating his current girlfriend. Some gossip even hints that Kelce had begun dating Nicole prior to his split from Benberry.

With the split from Benberry behind them, Kelce and Nicole have appeared to mesh quite well together. You can spot the duo on social media, and even socializing with other teammates and their wives/girlfriends.

Kayla Nicole Works in Sports Media

Kelce’s better half has a hefty resume behind her in sports media. She lists a few of her collaborations as an on-camera host on her Instagram, including the NBA, BET, BallisLife, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, AllDefDigital, and more. In an Instagram post from 2018, Nicole reminds her fans that she got her start at Pepperdine University with a Broadcast Journalism degree.

For a better idea of her work, take a look at her “reel,” below.

Kayla Nicole ReelKayla Nicole hosting reel. (2018) 2018-07-06T18:32:36.000Z

In addition to sports broadcasting, Nicole also dabbles in modeling and product promotion. Her Instagram account features over 200,000 followers (as of January 2020). She uses her platform to promote a number of different types of products, some of which relate to sports as well!

The Pair Flaunts Their Affection on Social Media

You can find evidence of their relationship littered across both Kelce and Nicole’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. The pair has no fear of sharing their love with the world, as you can see, below.

As you can see from the next post, she is quite a fan of both Kelce and the Chiefs. You can find evidence of her avid support throughout their social media accounts.

As you can see, Kelce and Nicole both appear to share a fair amount of interests, particularly when it comes to sports. She frequently makes the trip from Los Angeles to Kansas City to cheer on the team.

The pair has even managed to catch the attention of others as well. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN’s First Take dropped a commendation to Kelce for his “off-field decision making” in reference to his relationship with Nicole.

Kelce and Nicole’s relationship has even garnered the attention, and commendation, of ESPN’s boisterous First Take personality Stephen A. Smith. In a clip from the show, Smith praises Kelce’s decision making as “fantastic,” alluding to his relationship with Nicole. Obviously amused, Kelce responded to the clip on Instagram. Take a look, below.

It appears that Kelce agrees with Stephen A. on the decisions as well.

