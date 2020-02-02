Tyrann Mathieu and Sydni Paige Russell Have Plenty to Celebrate

Sydni Paige Russell and Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs star safety, recently welcomed the birth of their second child. Mathieu will suit up for the biggest game in his seven-year career as he plays in Super Bowl LIV. However, despite the hubbub around the pinnacle of his career thus far, it appears that Mathieu still has family on the brain, judging by a recent post on Twitter:

Love my little family. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 29, 2020

Mathieu and Paige Russell Welcomed a Daughter in November

Mathieu, also known as the “Honeybadger” for his tenacious playing style, certainly has plenty to be thankful for in the New Year. Not only is he playing in Super Bowl LIV, but he also welcomed a baby girl in November of 2019 with his fiancee Sydni Paige Russell.

The pair named their new daughter Mila Jill Marie Mathieu and announced her to the world in December via several Instagram posts. You can see a few, below.

Mila J. is the couple’s second child. Her older brother, Tyrann Mathieu Jr., is five years old.

Check Out Tyrann Mathieu Jr.’s Instagram Page

Don’t let the adorable baby pictures fool you, Mathieu Jr. is far from being outdone by his new sister. In fact, he has his own Instagram page to show off some of his favorite moments and sideline antics.

While it’s obvious that Mathieu Jr. is a fan of his father, he also loves to socialize with his Chiefs teammates as well. In fact, he is an avid fan of Patrick Mahomes, and has declared that the quarterback was his favorite before his father even joined the Cheifs!

However, it’s quite apparent that Mahomes isn’t the only one he is fond of. He’s also been spotted posing with Mahome’s long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Mathieu’s Proposal Was One For the Storybooks

For the Mathieu family, 2019 was definitely an exciting year. As we mentioned above, the couple welcomed their second child in November, and earlier in the year Mathieu proposed to Paige Russell. The “Honeybadger” visited ZoFrost in Houston to pick up a whopper of a diamond ring for the event.

Based on the size of that ring, you could say Mathieu is putting his $42 million dollar contract to good use. He paid an astounding quarter of a million dollars for Paige Russell’s ring. Of course, with $26.8 million guaranteed, that shouldn’t pose much of a hindrance.

Mathieu’s investment “paid off” a few months after his May proposal with the birth of his daughter in November, and the Chiefs’ investment surely paid for itself as well. During the 2019 season, Mathieu registered four interceptions, made AP First-Team All-Pro, and he played a huge part in transforming the Chiefs defense to one of the best in the NFL.

