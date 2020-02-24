Former Champ Jose Aldo Lands Huge Opportunity at UFC 250

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is coming off a loss at UFC 245 in December, but that couldn’t keep the 33-year-old from landing another huge opportunity to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 250.

Aldo will challenge Cejudo for the 135-pound title according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Aldo is currently ranked No. 6 at bantamweight in the UFC’s official rankings. He lost via split decision to No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes two months ago but was the top choice for the UFC 250 gig against Cejudo based on his legendary career and overwhelming popularity.

Moreover, some observers, including UFC president Dana White, believe Aldo deserved the nod from the judges over Moraes at UFC 245, so he seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt from the company.

Cejudo, 33, became the UFC’s fourth “champ-champ” in history after winning the UFC flyweight title against Demetrius Johnson at UFC 227 in August 2018 and picking up the vacant bantamweight strap against Moraes at UFC 288 in June 2019.

Cejudo subsequently relinquished the flyweight title to focus on defending his bantamweight belt, and the former U.S. Olympic gold medalist in wrestling is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

UFC 250 takes place on May 19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That means Aldo will getting the huge chance to grab UFC gold again in front of the home crowd.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘Front-Runners’ Named for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight