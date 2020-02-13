Jilted UFC Contender Believes Jon Jones Is Ducking Him

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson badly wants to get the next crack at light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Anderson faces Jan Blachowicz on Saturday night at UFC Rio Rancho in New Mexico. The 30-year-old American revealed in a video posted by the UFC on social media that he believes Jones is ducking him and that he considers his bout against Blachowicz as a fight that will deem Anderson the uncrowned light heavyweight king.

“I told everybody before (Jones) even said anything about going to heavyweight, this is my championship fight,” Anderson said. “This is my title fight.”

Anderson is coming off a stirring stoppage of Johnny Walker at UFC 244. Walker was high on the list of expected fast risers in the sport before Anderson stunningly stopped that train in just one round. The fighter expected to get a title shot from the effort only to see Jones pick Dominick Reyes for the champ’s next fight at UFC 247.

To Anderson, all that can only mean one thing.

“I feel like Jon’s been ducking me, dipping and dodging me forever, so it doesn’t matter,” Anderson said. “I feel like, if I beat everybody, he’s still going to find a way to keep from fighting me, so if that’s the case, this is it.”

Anderson Hopes Blachowicz Rematch Leads to Jones Fight

Beating Blachowicz again in a rematch from UFC 191 five years ago would make Anderson a champion in his own mind.

“If I done beat everybody up there, I am the uncrowned king,” Anderson said.

Still, Anderson went on to sound mostly jilted over not having gotten the opportunity to face Jones yet.

Those feelings probably doubled when Anderson saw Reyes almost pull off the unthinkable at UFC 247 in Houston. The challenger got off to a hot start over the first half of the fight, but Jones took over during the latter portion and scored the decision win.

So Anderson badly wants to be next in line for the title shot.

“But if I get the chance to fight him, it is what it is,” Anderson said. “I’ll handle the business.”

Anderson Describes Almost Being Obsessed With Jones

Anderson admitted what almost seems like an obsession with facing Jones.

“It drives me like nothing else, Anderson said.

The fighter explained experiencing something akin to tunnel vision when it comes to Jones. Whatever he’s doing, wherever he is, whenever Jones comes up in some way, Anderson’s world comes to a complete halt.

“When I see Jon Jones’ face or I see anything that says his name, everything else stops,” Anderson said.

Now the fighter hopes his UFC Rio Rancho performance lands him the huge opportunity to face Jones next. The fight would make a ton of sense on paper, assuming Anderson beats Blachowicz this weekend. Ranked No. 5 at 205 pounds, Anderson remains the highest-rated light heavyweight Jones hasn’t yet faced.

Additionally, Anderson seems to want it so badly, it almost makes sense just to give it to him at this point.

“I need him, and I want him,” Anderson said. “And I hope I get it.”

