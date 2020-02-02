UFC Fighters Predict Super Bowl LIV Winner

Super Bowl LIV is almost here, and athletes from different sports are chiming in with their thoughts on who will take home the trophy. The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2 in Miami. And UFC News recently dropped a video with a few fighters giving their predictions for the Super Bowl.

Here is the video:

Check out who @UFC fighters are picking to win tomorrow's Super Bowl ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vU13McY3r4 — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 2, 2020

Eryk “Ya Boi” Anders

The UFC middleweight fighter says, “I think the Chiefs are gonna pull it out this weekend, shout out Reggie Ragland.”

Megan Anderson

The UFC women’s featherweight fighter says, “It’s the Super Bowl weekend and of course my prediction: I’m gonna go for my adopted home city, [which] are the Kansas City Chiefs. We were so close last year, this year the synergy of this team is just next level no one is gonna be able to stop us. My prediction is Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs kingdom!”

Juan Adams

“Kansas City Chiefs led by future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes get the job done over the San Francisco 49ers,” says the UFC heavyweight fighter.

Alessio Di Chirico

The UFC middleweight fighter predicts, “My Super Bowl prediction is San Francisco 49ers, 31-27.”

Zak Cummings

Cummings, a UFC middleweight fighter, says, “With the high powered offense, little of that Midwest toughness, I’m picking the Chiefs to be Super Bowl champs; let’s go!”

Christos Giagos

“I’m a Rams fan, I hate the ‘9ers, so yeah let’s go Chiefs,” predicts the UFC lightweight fighter.

Niko Price

The UFC welterweight fighter says, “Get ready for that Super Bowl. Let’s go Chiefs, let’s go Chiefs; all day takin’ it home.”

Julia Avila

“I don’t know. But I’ve always been a California girl. Honestly though, what I’m really looking forward to: halftime show and the national anthem by my jiu-jitsu sister Demi Lovato,” says the UFC women’s bantamweight fighter.

Charles Rosa and Renato Moicano

Rosa, UFC featherweight fighter, predicts, “My pick for the Super Bowl is the San Francisco 49ers. I’m picking Jimmy [Garoppolo], coming from [Bill] Belichick, 49ers all the way. “Moicano, who is also a UFC featherweight, says, “My pick is Kansas City.”

Jimmie Rivera

The UFC bantamweight fighter says, “Super Bowl is coming up this Sunday, I got the 49ers — who you guys got?



UFC is off this weekend, but it’s back on February 8 for UFC 247. In the main event, Jon “Bones” Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against surging Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes. In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko will put her belt on the line against Katlyn “The Blonde Fighter” Chookagian.

