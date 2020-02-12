Valentina Shevchenko Receives Lengthy Medical Suspension After UFC 247 Win

In the co-main event of UFC 247, Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko showed the world once again that she is a force to be reckoned with. She defended her belt against the #1 contender, Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian, in a dominant performance, winning by third-round TKO. However, it appears that Shevchenko may have taken more damage than initially thought, or she may have entered the Octagon with a pre-existing injury.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has released a list of medical suspensions for the athletes that participated in the Houston event. As pointed out by MMA Fighting, Shevchenko may be shelved for a while.

The document shows that Bullet is medically suspended until August 7, 2020. The report provided by the TDLR, however, doesn’t state why Shevchenko has received such a lengthy suspension. The flyweight champion has yet to comment.

This is a point of interest as Shevchenko didn’t receive much punishment during the bout with Chookagian. And the Blonde Fighter is only suspended until March 25.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Few Other Athletes From UFC 247 Received Long Medical Suspensions

The women’s flyweight champ wasn’t the only fighter to be hit with a lengthy suspension. UFC bantamweight Andre Ewell has been shelved until August 7, after his split-decision win over Jonathan Martinez. And Journey Newson, who was victorious over Domingo Pilarte in their bantamweight bout, is sidelined until August 7 as well.

Typically fighters can compete earlier if a specialist doctor clears them, but it’s not known at this time if the TDLR will grant these athletes that opportunity.

Valentina Shevchenko Looked Impressive Against Katlyn Chookagian

The women’s flyweight champion needed only a few rounds to defeat the #1 contender. Bullet dominated most of the fight, and although Chookagian displayed a lot of grit, the end of the battle came via strikes at 1:03 into the third round.

Shevchenko is now 8-2 in the UFC and 19-3 as a professional. This was her third consecutive title defense. She is undefeated at flyweight, and her only two losses in the promotion have been to the consensus greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes.

It’s unclear at this point when Shevchenko will return to the Octagon and who will challenge her for the title. The front runners for that opportunity are #3 ranked Joanne Calderwood, #5 Roxanne Modafferi and #6 Lauren Murphy. And there’s always the potential for a rematch with Nunes as a controversial decision decided their second bout.

READ NEXT: 3 Fights for Valentina Shevchenko, Headlined by GOAT Bout