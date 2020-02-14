Vanessa Bryant Posts Valentine’s Day Instagram For Gigi & Kobe

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional Instagram post in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gigi.

In the post, she writes, “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday… Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies.”

The post itself is a photo of Vanessa and Kobe, accompanied by the lyrics to Lauryn Hill’s song, “Tell Him”.

Vanessa and Kobe were both fans of Hill. In September 2018, Kobe posted a photo of the couple posing with the singer at the Hollywood Bowl. The post read, “Loved catching up with her. My wife is winning the battle of best date night ideas.. FOR NOW.”

Valentine’s Day was clearly special for the couple. Last year, Vanessa posted the above photo to Instagram, which featured a huge bouquet of flowers.

There Will Be a Public Memorial Service for Gigi & Kobe on February 24

Details of the February 24 memorial for Gianna and Kobe Bryant, and the seven other victims of last month’s fatal helicopter crash, have started to be shared. As of now, the memorial is scheduled for 10am on February 24 at Staples Center, in Downtown Los Angeles.

Tickets have not yet been made available. However, fans can register to purchase tickets here. (Tickets officially go on sale February 19 at 11 am PST).

According to People, “Organizers will first accommodate a large number of invited guests made up of family members, friends, celebrities and current and former NBA stars.”

On Monday, Vanessa Wrote That She ‘Refuses to Accept’ The Loss

On Monday, Vanessa took to Instagram to write that her “brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.”

The entire post reads, “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

On Thursday, Vanessa posted another photo revealing that the Mamba Sports Foundation will now be called the Mama & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Proceeds from the February 24 memorial will go benefit the organization.

READ NEXT: Vanessa Bryant ‘Refuses to Accept’ Gigi & Kobe Are Gone in Instagram Post

