Redskins Decide On Adrian Peterson’s 2020 Contract Option

Adrian Peterson has been compared numerous times to Wolverine over his illustrious NFL career, mostly due to his healing factor. Yet, Peterson also has another thing in common with the beloved Marvel character. He appears to share Wolverine’s superhuman healing factor, as he also ages at a significantly slower rate than others around him.

The soon to be 35-year old running back may have lost a step since his 2,000-plus yard campaign back in 2012. However, he’s still proven to be more than capable of carrying the rock in today’s NFL.

The Washington Redskins appear to agree with that sentiment, evident by their decision to lock him down contractually for the upcoming NFL season.

Redskins Exercise Adrian Peterson’s 2020 Club Option

The Redskins took to their website and Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce that they have exercised the 2020 club option on Adrian Peterson’s contract. In return, Peterson will be returning to DC next year, where the running back will partake in his 14th NFL season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “Peterson is due $2.5 million, with another $1.5M available in incentives. No guarantees, but AP showed last season there’s gas in the tank at age 34 as he rises in the record books.”

Recently hired head coach Ron Rivera said the following regarding the decision to keep Peterson around for another season: “Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league. Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”

AP Brings Consistency to an Otherwise Question-Filled Backfield

Since joining the Redskins in 2018, Peterson has accumulated 1,940 rushing yards and a combined yards per carry average of 4.25. The future Hall of Famer eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier in his inaugural season in DC, ranking eighth amongst all running backs in football that year.

His 898 yards in 2019 was a slight dropoff from the previous season. However, were it not for Jay Gruden’s early-season stubbornness to forcefully not include Peterson in the offensive gameplan, the running back would have likely recorded his ninth 1,000+ yard season as a pro.

Derrius Guice still appears to be the future in the Washington backfield. His talent certainly warrants it. Yet, his body may not oblige. The former LSU Tiger standout has played in just five NFL games in his now two-year professional career, dealing with numerous knee injuries along the way.

Aside from Guice and Peterson, the Redskins have 2019 fourth-round draft pick Bryce Love in the fold, a player who has health concerns of his own.

Peterson may now lack some of the otherworldly ability that made him an all-time great early in his career. He’s also never been much of a pass-catcher, and likely won’t improve significantly on that end next season. However, in terms of strictly running the football, he’s still arguably one of the better backs in all of football.

As long as Peterson keeps chugging along, he’ll continue to prove to be the most reliable back in the Washington backfield.

