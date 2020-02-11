PFF’s 2nd-Ranked CB From 2019 Requests Trade From Redskins: Report

When the Washington Redskins made a deal to acquire cornerback Josh Norman ahead of the 2016 NFL season, they believed they snagged themselves a shutdown defender and a cornerstone of their defense for years to come.

Since then, Norman’s on-field production has decreased rapidly, even being benched on numerous occasions this past season, and never once making an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team since joining the Redskins.

However, despite Norman’s poor play, the Redskins still managed to find themselves a lock-down corner in the most unusual of places. The ‘Skins hit paydirt, finding themselves a diamond in the rough, in cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The former undrafted collegiate wide receiver has developed into one of the league’s top cornerbacks since entering the NFL in 2015. Yet, if he has his way, he’ll continue his stellar play somewhere else in 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quinton Dunbar Wants Out of Washington

According to ESPN’s John Keim, Quinton Dunbar’s days in D.C. appear to be coming to an end, or at the very least, a standstill, as the corner has requested out of Washington. Here’s what Keim had to say on the matter.

“Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar has requested to be traded or released, according to a source. Dunbar spoke with a member of the Redskins’ administration tonight. He had been in talks with the previous regime about an extension but he had not had any contact with the Redskins since the hiring of coach Ron Rivera.”

READ NEXT: Chargers’ Top-5 Replacements for Philip Rivers