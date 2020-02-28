WWE Legend Rick Flair Sounds off on Lakers’ Introduction

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers Legend and 2020 Hall of Fame finalist Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant with a memorial at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, California, which featured a lot of family and friends in attendance to pay their respects to the fallen legend.

A couple of days later, the Los Angeles Lakers played host to the New Orleans Pelicans, which meant that this would be the first matchup between The King [LeBron James] and next league sensation Zion Williamson. This could be a potential first-round matchup if the Pelicans could sneak into the playoffs, and the Lakers can hold the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Willamson is averaging 23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with the New Orleans Pelicans in just 13 games, while James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game in 54 appearances for the Lakers this season.

Before the game, though, the Lakers had a special guest in the building to give a pre-game introduction. The dirty player in the game he is the Rolex wearin’, diamond ring wearin’, kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’ son of a gun. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Nature Boy’ Rick Flair was in attendance to introduce the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Los Angeles, home of the greatest franchise in sports the LA Lakers. And the home of the great athlete in the world today, LeBron James [The King] Whoo.

The Nature Boy Shared how the Opportunity to Introduce the Lakers Presented Itself

On Thursday afternoon, TMZ Sports caught up with the wrestling legend and asked Flair about introducing the Lakers the night before, and how it all happened.

“Well, I have been a fan of the Lakers forever. I’m going back to when Wilt [Chamberlain] was there, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Byron Scott, and all those guys. So, just coming out here, and I’m LeBron [James] biggest fan period!” said Flair.” So, I went to Cleveland to see him, christ maybe 10-12 times over the years and then when came out here, where I come to visit a lot. And it [all] fell into place, they [Los Angeles Lakers] asked me to come, and I said yeah.”

Flair did reveal that he was hesitant at first because of Kobe Bryant’s memorial, and it was very overwhelming, but ultimately he decided to participate in the introduction.

“I felt a little bad that close to the memorial that was so overwhelming on Monday,” Flair tells us.

“But, they asked me, and I said ‘are you guys sure?’ and they said ‘Yeah, please. The crowd needs to be pumped up a little bit.”

Flair early this week turned 71 and has been entertaining audiences all over the world for numerous decades. He is currently tied with John Cena for the most world title reigns with 16 and his daughter Charlotte Flair trails both by six.