Redskins Pick Up Ex-Falcons Guard in Free Agency

Last month the Falcons let starting tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and guard Wes Schweitzer test free agency. All have found new homes, leaving the Falcons scurrying to fill the holes that their starters once did with talented yet affordable players.

While Hooper was the first to go and quickly picked up by the Browns on Monday before free agency was officially open. Schweitzer followed shortly after and landed a new home with the Washinton Redskins.

The 6’5″, 330 lbs guard and center reportedly signed a 3-year contract worth $13.5 million. He has started 36 games for the Falcons since being drafted in 2016.

#Redskins are signing former #Falcons G Wes Schweitzer, source says. He gets $13.5 million over three years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

All About the Money

To the Falcons, it’s all about the money right now. Schweitzer along with the two others could have stayed in Atlanta if they wanted to but they would have probably of settled for a shorter deal and less money in the end.

Schweitzer is a versatile player that the Falcons are so hell-bent on finding since they don’t have enough. When he first signed with the Falcons as their sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, he came on as a left tackle.

He didn’t play at all through his rookie season. When 2017 rolled around, he switched to guard. He started at guard for all 16 games and the Falcons advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs that year.

Eventually, Schweitzer ended up moving from right guard to left in 2018 after the starter, Andy Levitre suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. He started the remainder of the season at the left guard and proved to be a reliable player at his position.

Schweitzer also served as a backup center, although he played most of his time at guard. In his four seasons in Atlanta, he appeared in 46 games and started in 36.

Not a Huge Loss

Wes only produced a positive outcome for the Falcons, but he wasn’t as big of a loss as Hooper or Campbell. None of them are irreplaceable.

The depth chart on offense still looks pretty good without Schweitzer.

