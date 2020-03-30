Bears Top WR ‘Excited’ About Future, Has Already Called QB Nick Foles

At least one Chicago Bears wideout has been in touch with the team’s newest addition at quarterback, veteran Nick Foles.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears’ top wide receiver, Allen Robinson, asked tight end (and former Foles teammate) Trey Burton for Foles’ phone number and has already reached out to his new quarterback.

So what did Robinson have to say to and about Foles?

Allen Robinson: ‘It’s Always Exciting to Bring New People’

Robinson, who began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, said he has spoken to some of his former Jags teammates, asking them about their respective experiences with Foles, who played for the Jaguars last season. In a conversation about his recent charity work, Robinson also spoke to Biggs about his new QB — and the early returns are all positive.

“In free agency, you see guys come to the team and leave the team and things like that,” Robinson told Biggs. “But it’s always exciting to bring new people along. For me, I don’t have any personal bias. I am just excited for us to try to bring pieces along that will help us add to our winning culture.”

The Bears went 8-8 last season after a promising 2018 campaign that saw them go 12-4 and make their first playoff appearance in 10 years. Nearly every aspect of the team regressed in 2019 — except Robinson, who remained the team’s lone bright spot on offense. Thus, his take on the team’s new acquisition at quarterback matters, and it looks as though things are off to a smooth start.

Robinson on Nick Foles: ‘I Had Heard Nothing But Positive Things About Nick’

Robinson said he called Foles after he signed with the Bears and offered to be of assistance to his new quarterback. “I had heard nothing but positive things about Nick from some of my former teammates in Jacksonville who played with him,” Robinson said. “I know it’s a new place for him, so I told him if he had any questions to feel free to reach out.”

The two quarterbacks Robinson has played with for the vast majority of his career have been Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky. Foles is a Super Bowl MVP, and while he’s no Drew Brees or Russell Wilson, he is arguably the best quarterback Robinson will have the opportunity to catch passes from. Trubisky will certainly still be in the mix, but Robinson taking the initiative to contact Foles shows why he’s one of the team’s strongest leaders and best overall players. It was a solid move and a strong showing of leadership by A-Rob to make Foles feel welcome, whether he becomes the starter or not.

READ NEXT: Former Raiders All-Pro Offensive Lineman Hints He Wants to Play for the Chicago Bears