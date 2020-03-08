Big Ten: Bracket, Schedule & Tiebreakers for Basketball Tournament 2020

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 11, but the top four seeds will not play until Friday, March 13. It was a complicated end to the regular season as Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland all finished with a share of the Big Ten championship. The Big Ten tournament championship will take place at 3:30 p.m. Eastern which will end just a few minutes before Selection Sunday reveals the full March Madness bracket.

Wisconsin will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament followed by No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 Maryland. All three teams finished with identical conference records, but the Badgers won the tiebreaker based on the top head-to-head winning percentage among the trio of teams. Here is how the Big Ten detailed the tiebreaker process when three or more teams finish with the same conference record.

Multiple-team tie:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.

a. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. If winning percentage among the group for any tied teams is equal, move to step b with those specific tied teams only (e.g. if there is a four-team tie, one team is 4-0, another is 3-1 and the last two are 2-2 among the group, the two teams that are 2-2 move to step b and the teams that are 4-0 and 3-1 assume the next two available highest seeds).

There is still seeding yet to be determined by the Iowa-Illinois regular-season finale. Here is how the Big Ten tournament bracket and schedule look based on the current standings.

Big Ten Bracket 2020: Current Standings

March 11 March 12 March 13 9 Michigan Mich./Rutgers 8 Rutgers 1 Wisconsin 13 NW 12 Minn. NW/Minn. NW/Minn./Iowa 5 Iowa 4 Illinois 10 Indiana IU/PSU 7 Penn St. 2 Michigan St. 14 Nebraska Neb./Purdue Neb./Pur./OSU 11 Purdue 6 Ohio State 3 Maryland

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

All games on the first three days of the conference tournament will be televised on Big Ten Network, per NCAA.com. CBS will broadcast the semifinal and championship games on March 14-15.