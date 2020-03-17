Former Lions Offensive Lineman Agrees to Deal With Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a big need along their offensive line, and have reportedly struck in a big way in order to solve that need.

Monday, the Broncos agreed to a deal with former Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow. The deal is said to be a 4 year, $44 million dollar contract for the guard, who has come into his own playing up front for Detroit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first broke the news.

Broncos signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed, @SPORTSTARSNYC tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Glasgow was assumed to be on the move from Detroit, and that ended up being the case when all was said and done. Now, Glasgow will head to Denver to try and solidify that offensive front.

Graham Glasgow Frustrated With Leaving Lions

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press and writer Dave Birkett, Glasgow was asked about the decision of the Lions to apparently let him walk and test free agency. It’s something which the player that was a draft pick of the team just a few years ago is a bit disappointed about.

Here’s what he told Birkett:

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a phone interview Monday night. “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.” Glasgow, who spent five seasons at Michigan football and played the last four years with the Lions, will be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in a free agent market that should be flush with cash regardless of whether players approve a new collective bargaining agreement this weekend.”

Glasgow played football at Michigan and made the seamless transition to Detroit, which is not that far down the road from Ann Arbor. To that end, it makes sense that he would be frustrated to leave. Now, the Lions will have to patch another hole up front as a result at guard.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might have made sense for the Lions to keep him, but it likely made more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time given the money and other factors.

