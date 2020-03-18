Recently Released Panthers Safety Name to Watch For Browns

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with veteran safety Eric Reid on Wednesday, and the 28-year-old could end up being a sought-after target for teams in need of filling a hole in their secondary—like the Cleveland Browns.

Reid spent the last two seasons in Carolina and started all 16 games last year. He collected 130 total tackles and four sacks — both numbers career highs. Reid signed a $22 million, three-year extension with the Panthers last season. He previously spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid confirmed the release on social media.

“It’s been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered,” Reid wrote. “Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!”

Browns Have Major Need at Safety

The Browns have made some key moves already, most notably signing tight end Austin Hooper to a massive deal and bringing in offensive tackle Jack Conklin to bulk up the offensive line.

But there are still holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball, specifically at safety.

The Browns released veteran Morgan Burnett earlier this week. He totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, one interception and two passes defensed before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Cleveland’s Week 11 win over the Steelers. The Browns also let Juston Burris and Eric Murray go in free agency. Burris signed with the Panthers, while Murray went to the Texans on a solid three-year deal.