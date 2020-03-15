Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Finds New Hobby During NBA Postponement [Watch]

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo last week joined other NBA players stating that they make donations to aid arena employees that are not able to earn a living while the NBA season is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Antetokoumpo released a statement via Twitter last week that he will donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time, I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives, and my teammates’ lives easier. Me and my family, [I] pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Following the season being suspended, the Bucks sent out an email to inform Fiserv Forum employees that if they were on, they were slated to work last Thursday’s game between Milwaukee and Boston. They would be compensated for three hours minimum since the game was canceled less than 24 hours before the staff was expected to be at the arena.

Per ESPN, “no one associated with the Arena has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry also tweeted out that the team would match Antetokounmpo’s pledge.

“As usual, we follow our leader. Everyone at Fiserv Forum is part of our family, so the Bucks organization will match Giannis’ contribution as we all try to get thru this…and we will together!”

As usual, we follow our leader. Everyone at Fiserv Forum is part of our family, so the Bucks organization will match Giannis’ contribution as we all try to get thru this…and we will together! https://t.co/z9ou3i3w5T — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) March 13, 2020

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Giannis has Found a new Hobby

The NBA community has a lot of free time on their hands now since the season was canceled after Donovan Michelle, Rudy Gobert, and Christian Wood have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Rudy announced on Saturday that the will be donating $500K and some will be donated to making sure the part-time arena workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena are compensated while the NBA season is suspended.

Per Yahoo Sports, “Gobert will give $200,000 to Jazz arena workers who will miss out on working games at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Jazz play. He will give $100,000 to families in Utah and Oklahoma affected by the virus. Gobert is also donating 100,000 Euros to assist families in France. Gobert is from France.”

While Donovan Mitchell also spoke out on giving an update on his health.

“I’m feelin’ fine. Just taking the proper precautions. I’ve been told by the health authorities that I’ve got to stay in isolation. So I’m solo in here, playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world. I really miss playing in front of you guys.”

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo has seemed to be trying to teach himself how to play the guitar during his time off according to a video post by his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger with the “This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back.”

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

The reigning MVP is apparently looking for inquiries for gigs since he has some free time at the moment.

If anyone wants a guitarist for their group I’m free. Inbox me for booking 😂😂 @mariahdanae15 https://t.co/u31NubYl2D — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 15, 2020

According to NBC Sports, the season will be suspended for at least 30 days and will be re-evaluated on April 10th.

READ NEXT: Giannis Antetokounmpo was Worried his Injury was Worst Than Indicated”