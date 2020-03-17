Bears’ Top WR Endorses QB Cam Newton, Who is Favorite to Land in Chicago

It has been quite the day for veteran quarterback Cam Newton. Initially, it was announced by the Carolina Panthers on the team’s social media accounts that Newton had been given permission to seek a trade.

#Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a tradehttps://t.co/Vf3GSBVA1j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

Shortly after that, however, Newton responded to the team’s Instagram post, and he had a different take on things.

“Stop with the word play,” Newton replied to the Panthers’ post. “I never asked for it. There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys. Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this. Love.”

The Panthers also signed a new quarterback a few hours later, inking Teddy Bridgewater to a reported three-year deal worth around $63 million.

Carolina is giving former Saints' QB Teddy Bridgewater a three-year, $63 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

With a new quarterback in Carolina and Newton now on the move, a number of analysts — along with FanDuel Sportsbook — have agreed on his best and most likely landing spot: with the Chicago Bears.

Newton Has Best Odds of Landing With the Bears

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bears as the best bet to land Newton by far, ahead of the Chargers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, among others. Several analysts, including ESPN’s Louis Reddick, also think Chicago is the prefect landing spot for Cam.

@LRiddickESPN on ESPN said he would love to see Cam Newton in Chicago. Said he thinks he would be a good fit with Nagy. #Bears Something to monitor with Bridgewater signing in Carolina. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 17, 2020

Where will Cam land? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BjqesIIW5Y — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 17, 2020

Here are my QB predictions sure to go wrong… Tom Brady signs with the Chargers

Philip Rivers signs with the Colts

Andy Dalton traded to the Patriots

Cam Newton traded to the Bears

Teddy Bridgewater signs with the Panthers

Jameis Winston re-signs with the Bucs — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 17, 2020

This was reported back in November by @bleacherreport: Cam Newton would reportedly "welcome" an off-season trade to the Chicago Bears. Gotta think Chicago would be the ideal landing spot for Cam. https://t.co/QHAJRbP2Ye — David Prince (@bydavidprince) March 17, 2020

Newton went on record in November saying he would absolutely consider playing for the Bears, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Chicago, if they’re in the market for a quarterback, is something that — from my understanding — Cam Newton would in fact welcome if that all worked out,” Rapoport said on air back in November.

Per @RapSheet, Chicago is a place Cam Newton would consider “if it all worked out”. Check out the full video here👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

pic.twitter.com/9fkW43vzi5 — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) November 10, 2019

The Bears’ top wide receiver, Allen Robinson, also seems to think Newton coming to town is a good idea.

Bears WR Allen Robinson Endorses Cam Newton on Twitter

Chicago radio personality Sam Panayotovich tweeted out FanDuel’s odds, also noting that the Bears were the favorites to land Newton. In a subtle endorsement, Robinson ‘liked’ Panayotovich’s post — and NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noticed.

FanDuel is now dealing the Chicago Bears as the favorite to land Cam Newton for 2020. Bears +125

Chargers +210

Patriots +470

Bucs +500

Redskins +750

Dolphins +1000 — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) March 17, 2020

Mitch Trubisky era is close to the end and his receivers know it. pic.twitter.com/5YBvfz0CBW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2020

Robinson became the second Bears wide receiver to endorse a quarterback other than Mitchell Trubisky on Tuesday alone — wideout and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson also tried to recruit quarterback Tom Brady after Brady’s announcement that he was leaving the Patriots.

Robinson ‘unliked’ the tweet shortly after his interest was noted, but screenshots never lie.

