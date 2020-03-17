Bears’ Top WR Endorses QB Cam Newton, Who is Favorite to Land in Chicago

It has been quite the day for veteran quarterback Cam Newton. Initially, it was announced by the Carolina Panthers on the team’s social media accounts that Newton had been given permission to seek a trade.
Shortly after that, however, Newton responded to the team’s Instagram post, and he had a different take on things.
“Stop with the word play,” Newton replied to the Panthers’ post. “I never asked for it. There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys. Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this. Love.”
The Panthers also signed a new quarterback a few hours later, inking Teddy Bridgewater to a reported three-year deal worth around $63 million.
With a new quarterback in Carolina and Newton now on the move, a number of analysts — along with FanDuel Sportsbook — have agreed on his best and most likely landing spot: with the Chicago Bears.
Newton Has Best Odds of Landing With the Bears
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bears as the best bet to land Newton by far, ahead of the Chargers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, among others. Several analysts, including ESPN’s Louis Reddick, also think Chicago is the prefect landing spot for Cam.
Newton went on record in November saying he would absolutely consider playing for the Bears, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Chicago, if they’re in the market for a quarterback, is something that — from my understanding — Cam Newton would in fact welcome if that all worked out,” Rapoport said on air back in November.
The Bears’ top wide receiver, Allen Robinson, also seems to think Newton coming to town is a good idea.
Bears WR Allen Robinson Endorses Cam Newton on Twitter
Chicago radio personality Sam Panayotovich tweeted out FanDuel’s odds, also noting that the Bears were the favorites to land Newton. In a subtle endorsement, Robinson ‘liked’ Panayotovich’s post — and NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noticed.
Robinson became the second Bears wide receiver to endorse a quarterback other than Mitchell Trubisky on Tuesday alone — wideout and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson also tried to recruit quarterback Tom Brady after Brady’s announcement that he was leaving the Patriots.
Robinson ‘unliked’ the tweet shortly after his interest was noted, but screenshots never lie.
