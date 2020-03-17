Chargers Agree to Deal With Former Packers Starting RT: Report

The Green Bay Packers had signaled they were ready to make a change at right tackle next season when they signed free agent Ricky Wagner on Tuesday, but news of their former starter finding a new home confirms their offensive line will look different in 2020.

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal for veteran tackle Bryan Bulaga to complete massive upgrades to the right side of their offensive line, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chargers are also set to sign former Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Bryan Bulaga was one of the most underrated members of the Packers' sustained run of success. Tough as nails. Respected by everyone. Awesome pass-blocker. Overcame three major injuries over his 10 years in Green Bay and was as good in 2019 as he's ever been. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 17, 2020

Bulaga just completed his five-year, $33.75 million contract with the Packers and started 111 games since he was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played one of the most consistent seasons of his career in 2019, proving to be an elite pass-blocker for quarterback Aaron Rodgers while also battling through injuries to ensure he made every start in the regular season.

But health has long been a concern for Bulaga, who was forced to overcome torn ACLs in 2013 and 2017 and has only started all 16 games twice in his decade in the NFL. Whether his body can hold up remains the biggest question about the veteran tackle as he prepares to turn 31 this Saturday.

While Bulaga plugs right into the Chargers’ depth chart, the Packers took steps earlier this week to ensure his replacement when they signed Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday. He had been released from the Detroit Lions on March 13 and thus was eligible to sign right away prior to the official start of free agency.

