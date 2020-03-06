Chargers Sign Dynamic RB, Signaling End for Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon had better hope the NFL market is friendly this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers took steps to ensure their backfield without him on Friday when they agreed to sign restricted free-agent running back Austin Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old playmaker could make as much as $26 million over the course of the deal through incentives.

Ekeler established himself as one of the most dynamic pass-catching rushers in the NFL last season, leading all running backs with eight receiving touchdowns and finishing with five or more catches in 10 of the Chargers’ 16 games. He also led all NFL players with 92 consecutive catches without a drop and finished with the 12th-most receiving yards (993) by a running back in league history.

“The Chargers were the first team to believe in me as an undrafted free agent out of Western (State Colorado),” Ekeler said of his new contract, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “To be able to ensure my long-term future with this team is a dream come true and my ultimate goal is to bring a championship here to this franchise.”

The Chargers’ decision to sign Ekeler to a big payday the clearest indication yet the franchise is planning to move on Gordon, whose future has been in flux since contract negotiations between both sides broke down last preseason. The Chargers reportedly offered him $10 million per season, but the 26-year-old was seeking a larger sum and opted instead to hold out of training camp and the first few games of the regular season.

Gordon ended his holdout in September and returned for the team’s Week 5 game against Denver, splitting carries with Ekeler over the final 12 games and rushing for a team-high 612 yards and eight touchdowns. The damage was already done, though, as Ekeler took full advantage of his additional opportunities and proved to the Chargers he was more than capable of stepping into a premier role.

Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Gordon was already expected to test the free-agent market for 2020 as one of the top running back available. Now, Gordon might have no choice but to find a new home.

