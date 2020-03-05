Chicago Bears Rumors: NFL Insider Hints Meeting With QB Eli Manning

In one of the more intriguing and eyebrow-raising rumors of the 2020 offseason so far, NFL Insider and Pardon My Take podcaster ‘Insider Leroy’ tweeted something that made Chicago Bears fans sit up and take notice.

The Bears’ issues at the quarterback position have been well documented, but the latest quarterback to be linked to the team is an unexpected one.

“Hearing from sources that Eli Manning is meeting for dinner with the Chicago Bears this evening,” the NFL Insider tweeted.

NFL Insider Leroy has broken credible news before. He reported the Anthony Sherman signing by the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and he was one of the first to report on former Ohio State coach Greg Schiano heading to coach the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers.

If there is any truth to this rumor, the recently retired Manning may not have been in town to meet about a position at quarterback — perhaps he may be interested in a coaching position. All rumors swirling around the Bears this offseason have circled back the team wanting to add a veteran quarterback to push fourth-year (proclaimed) starter Mitchell Trubisky, however, so it’s also possible the Bears are exhausting all avenues in their search for a quarterback with starting experience.