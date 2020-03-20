Chicago Bears Ink Veteran Safety to 1-Year Deal: Report

When the Chicago Bears signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $3 million contract last spring, no one was certain how long he would be around. Many felt Clinton-Dix would sign another deal elsewhere this offseason — and that came to fruition when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Not even a day after Clinton-Dix signed with Dallas, the Bears re-signed veteran safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal worth $1.4 million, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing back with the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Bush has spent his entire career with the Bears, and according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano “thinks very highly” of the fourth-year safety.

Chuck Pagano thinks very highly of Deon Bush. https://t.co/t8WY0zGqv5 — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 20, 2020

Bush was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he has only started eight games in his four seasons, none of which were in 2019. He started six games his rookie year, but he has been a capable backup since his arrival. Does this mean he’s about to get a shot at the strong safety position opposite All-Pro Eddie Jackson? All signs are pointing that way.

